In a family with no musical background, Kimberly Brown would say she was born with a voice to sing. Her mom told Brown that by the time she started talking, she was also singing songs like “Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head.”
Breaking new ground in her musical heritage, Brown has embraced her God-given talent and for the last 40-plus years has seen music take her around the world, traveling with the renowned Sounds of Blackness choir and then diving into a solo career.
With natural musical abilities, Brown, who was born in Houston, Texas, moved to Champlin as a child, and first started public singing during her adolescent years at church. Brown’s dad has been a pastor since she was 10 years old, and wherever her dad went to preach, she would tag along to sing. By age 12, Brown, who always felt naturally comfortable on stage, started singing solos in church.
When she was 17 and graduated high school, she was searching for the next chapter in her musical journey. That is when her mom saw an ad in the paper for an audition to join a 40-person community choir called Sounds of Blackness. As one of only a few African-American girls living in Champlin at that time, Brown remembers her mother saying she should pursue the group because “church and family were the only blackness she had.”
Brown, 18 at the time in 1984, ended up auditioning for the group and passed immediately with flying colors. For the next 15 years, Brown had a close-up view of the rise and explosion of Sounds of Blackness. When she joined, it was a community choir that mostly sang at local events.
In 1989, that all changed when Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis helped transform the ensemble into an international group. From the Grammy Awards to the Tonight Show, to singing with Stevie Wonder in Brazil, Sounds of Blackness was sought after all around the world and Brown got to experience events she never dreamt she would. “It was a life-changing experience,” she said.
Now, the Champlin church singer was treated to green rooms, label parties, and all-expenses-paid-trips. “That time in my life was an amazing journey which had a lasting impact on my life,” Brown said. “I realized this is what I was born to do.”
During those 15 years with Sounds of Blackness, Brown was like a sponge, watching and listening to other artists, while absorbing what to do and not to do as a headline singer. Then life threw Brown a hurdle in 1998, when her mother, who was originally diagnosed with Lymphoma in 1996 but saw it go into remission, had the cancer come back. For months, Brown’s mother was in isolation during her bone marrow transplants and recoveries.
When she was helping her mother, the deck at her parents’ Champlin home collapsed. With her parents needing help at home, Brown made the difficult decision to take a leave of absence from Sounds of Blackness. “It got to be too much,” Brown said. “I had to stop.”
While she was away from the group and helping her parents, Brown began writing her own music. Eventually, she ended up doing a demo, which was received with a warm reception from people. One year later, Brown decided it was time for the next chapter of her career: going solo.
Within a year of terminating her Sounds of Blackness membership, Brown was doing concerts at local venues like Christmas shows at Rossi’s Steakhouse and the Blue Star Room, and Heart of the City Music Factory in Anoka. Brown plans to do a Christmas concert this year Dec. 9 at Heart of the City, complete with original songs, cover tunes, and everything in between.
Along with concerts, Brown has taken her talents to churches, sporting events, and other venues. Brown sang her first national anthem at a Timberwolves home game in 2019 and recently sang the anthem before the Women’s Final Four at Target Center earlier this month.
But more than the accolades or headline concerts she was a part of, Brown is grateful for the opportunity she has had to bring light and joy into people’s lives through her voice. “The most satisfying thing is to brighten someone’s day and encourage them,” she said.
From seeing her mother battle cancer, Brown has gained a new sense of appreciation for what each day has to offer, and how priceless life is.
“Every day is a blessing,” she said. “Seeing my parents deal with different challenges makes life so precious to me. We have to be grounded in something otherwise we will lose ourselves. My faith has kept me grounded. I live my life purpose-driven and try to share God’s love with people. I hope to make every interaction mean something.”
