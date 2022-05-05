Police departments, businesses chosen to pilot anti-theft program for catalytic converters

A statewide program is rolling out in many Minnesota cities to deter the theft of catalytic converters from a handful of targeted vehicles.
The program, authorized by the Minnesota State Legislature in 2021, utilizes a special labeling system.
“It’s like a sticker that individuals can self-install,” said Stephanie Avila, an evidence technician with the Robbinsdale Police Department. “It contains a special identification that makes it more difficult for resale.”
The sticker is applied to a converter when the vehicle has been at rest for some time. It is then painted over with fluid and the car is started, causing the converter to heat up and etching a number onto the hardware. The number then registers the hardware to its corresponding vehicle, and is used to trace it back to its owner if the converter is stolen and recovered.
Catalytic converters are a component of vehicle exhaust systems that filter out certain gases, which reduces emissions. It is often built using highly valuable metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium. It’s long been an easy target for thieves due to its ease of removal and payout for thieves.
The appetite for catalytic converter theft has significantly increased as the price of precious metals have fluctuated in the past few years.
As passed, the state program encouraged rollout to places around the state that experienced “the highest rates of catalytic converter theft.”
Some of the police departments receiving funding are in Hopkins, Maple Grove, Osseo, Eden Prairie, Bloomington, Brooklyn Center, Minnetonka, St. Louis Park, South Lake Minnetonka, Silver Bay and Wayzata.
In addition, select automotive businesses were also granted funding. While labeling must be a free service, participating businesses may require another service to be purchased to install the label.
The most frequently targeted vehicles are the Chevrolet Express, Ford Econoline, Ford F250, Honda Accord, Honda CRV, Honda Element, Honda Odyssey, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mitsubishi Eclipse, Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Outlander, Toyota Prius and Toyota Tundra. These 15 vehicles were identified via collaboration with law enforcement, insurance companies and scrap metal dealers.
Program efficacy will be reviewed
Law enforcement in Robbinsdale kicked off its program the first week of May, with two days of free marking events for residents that drive one of the frequently targeted vehicles. Avila said 24 hours after the events were announced, the 50 available slots were almost all filled. Anticipating demand, the department limited slots to one vehicle per household.
Avila said another batch of events had not been scheduled, but were in the works.
The program is being administered by the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau, a branch of the Department of Commerce.
The goal is to make it harder for thieves to cash out on the stolen property to scrap metal dealers. The pilot program also includes an educational component between law enforcement and scrap metal dealers.
A report on the effectiveness of the project is required next year. According to the law, it “must describe the progress, results, and any findings of the pilot project including the total number of catalytic converters marked under the program, and, to the extent known, whether any catalytic converters marked under the pilot project were stolen and the outcome of any criminal investigation into the thefts.”
In the meantime, Avila encouraged those with targeted vehicles to stay tuned for the release of more labeling kits, and not to be deterred by the task of applying them without help.
“They are super easy to apply,” she said.
Local businesses participating in the program
Select local businesses are also participating in the program. Beneficiaries include:
• Golden Valley Tire and Service, 600 Decatur Ave. N., Golden Valley
• Hopkins Auto Body, 10889 Excelsior Boulevard, Hopkins
• Edina Tire and Auto, 5354 France Ave., Edina.
• Bobby & Steve’s Auto World, 8100 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie
• Pro-Tech Auto Repair, 7591 Commerce St., Corcoran
• Bobby & Steve’s Auto World, 10740 Normandale Boulevard, Bloomington
• Bobby & Steve’s Auto World, 7920 France Ave. S., Bloomington
• LaMettry’s Collision, Glass & More, 9201 East Bloomington Freeway, Suite B, Bloomington
