Pitch2Pitch asks council for advice for proposed sports complex in Corcoran

At the March 9 Corcoran City Council meeting, CJ Woodrow of Pitch2Pitch spoke with the council about a proposed sports complex. The applicant hasn’t submitted a sketch plan to the council yet, but he came in front of the council for advice.
“So, just trying to understand if there’s other options or things that the city of Corcoran is potentially able to join with us in as far as how we construct it or build it or finance it, or other things. As far as a shared partnership versus pure private financing,” Woodrow said.
City Council member Jonathan Bottema expressed that he would be against a public and private partnership between Pitch2Pitch and Corcoran because the city has never done this in the past and he disagrees with using taxpayer money to fund private ventures.
Council member Alan Schultz said that he can’t give Woodrow any financial advice until he knows more about the project and sees the plan.
“I will be back with more things in the coming months,” Woodrow said. “We’re in the capital phase now, we have all the planning, all the different designs, all the different ideas, all the user groups accounted for. It’s literally a matter of how we do the capital structure to get the same ... before we know what we want to do.”
According to the Pitch2Pitch website, the sports complex plan has a field house with two softball/youth baseball fields, two 90-foot baseball fields, and two youth soccer fields. Outside, there will be four flex turf squares that can function either as 16 softball/youth baseball fields, 16 intermediate baseball fields, four 90-foot adult baseball fields, or eight areas for soccer/lacrosse/football.
Corcoran Locker Plant site
Joe Andres, the owner of the Corcoran Locker Plant, passed away in December. His daughter and son-in-law Katie and Dan Goemann spoke to the council about the future use of the site. The Corcoran Locker Plant was a butcher shop that has provided slaughtering and meat cutting since 1972.
“Staff was approached by two folks related to selling the property at the Corcoran Locker Plant and really they had some very specific questions for council as they’re trying to figure what the next steps are for the land,” City Administrator Jessica Beise said. “Does the city want to consider permitting on-site animals slaughtering as a permitted use or does the city have any interest in acquiring the property as part of the adjacent city park?”
Dan Goemann stated that several interested parties have approached him and Katie Goemann about wanting to continue the use of the site as a butcher shop. The Goemann’s are considering their options of either continuing the business as family-run, selling to someone outside the family who wants to continue the site as a butcher shop, or selling the site to the city as part of the adjacent city park.
“I would be in full support of opening the doors and continuing on if family was involved. To keep that same business, I don’t know if everyone else agrees with me, but it’s needed,” Councilor Dean Vehrenkamp said.
Schultz stated that he would be open to someone outside of the family owning the butcher shop. Vehrenkamp changed his mind later and said that he would also be ok with this.
“I don’t disagree with the idea of trying to maintain it in the community. Is this the best place for it? I’d be open to having the city acquire it and make it part of the city park as well if that’s a desirable option,” Councilor Jeremy Nichols said.
Nichols also asked if the city would be able to obtain grants if they were to make the site part of the adjacent city park. Beise stated that grants are a possibility and the city would have to explore that option more.
The council members expressed concern over what codes the building would need to be in compliance with. Bottema told the Goemanns that the council is going to need more details on what specifically needs to be brought up to code on the lot.
Beise said they are going to need some time to figure out when the topic can be brought back to the council once they assess what needs to be brought up to code.
