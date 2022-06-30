Residents had their fun on the Mighty Mississippi River piloting decorated pirate ships cruising from the Anoka/Champlin area to Ramsey/Dayton and back to the starting point.

The Inaugural Mississippi River Boat Parade was held starting at Peninsula Point Two Rivers Park June 18 at the Highway 169 Bridge between Anoka and Champlin.

The inaugural event was supposed to be held last year, but the river levels were too low to safely sail, event organizer Jen Shoemaker said. This year the community embraced the theme.

“We had 14 boats this year dressed in a pirate theme,” Shoemaker said. “We had lots of people watching from public parks along the river and from their boats.”

Many of the boaters were residents of the area, but some same came from farther away because they just “love the river,” she said.

The plan was to travel from the Anoka area up the river to Ramsey/Dayton area then turn back down river to Coon Rapids area and back to Anoka.

“Unfortunately the wind was very strong which extended the boat parade much longer than we expected,” Shoemaker said.

So the pirates cut the route short not making it down into the Coon Rapids area.

“Next year I think we will start in Ramsey, and work our way down to Champlin and Coon Rapids,” Shoemaker said.

Matt DeBow is the managing editor of the Anoka County Union.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments