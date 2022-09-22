Pilgrim Dry Cleaner’s Coats for Kids drive now in its 37th year

Volunteers load a truck with coats that were donated during Pilgrim Dry Cleaner’s Coats for Kids drive, bound for Community Emergency Assistance Programs, 7051 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center. Pilgrim is continuing the drive this year, collecting child- and adult-size coats Sept. 19 to Oct. 15.

The Pilgrim Dry Cleaners Coats for Kids collection drive will continue into its 37th year this fall.

The company aims to gather at least 10,000 coats between Sept. 19 and Oct. 15.

