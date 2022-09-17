Chabad Jewish Center of Maple Grove recently hosted a pop-up Kosher deli event complete with a picnic.
The free community event Aug. 22 at Northwest Greenway Pavilion in Plymouth, filled up quickly. Those who were able to reserve a spot were treated to a kosher meal
Rabbi Nissi Naparstek said, “The goal with this event was to create a space for Jewish community, where people can come to celebrate their heritage get to know our community and enjoy a delicious kosher meal.”
The idea for the deli came about after the center, which is new to the area, has been looking to create a Jewish community in the Maple Grove and Plymouth area. “We are constantly looking for ways to connect with people,” Naparstek said.
In addition, he said he has heard from many community members about the lack of real kosher food options in the area. He mentioned there are several kosher-style food options, but not fully kosher.
“So, we put the two together and decided to make an event bringing people together while enjoying kosher food,” Naparstek. “We had deli-pastrami and corned beef sandwiches with potato knishes on the side and chocolate rugelach and black and white cookies for dessert.”
A musician came and performed Klezmer music – folk-style music with Jewish traditions.
More than 300 people came by to the picnic event. Some people picked up food to go while most stayed chatted, and even made new friends.
“We definitely plan to do more events like this in the future, in addition to our other events, which include classes, holiday celebrations, prayer services, children’s programs social services and all other amenities which are part of a Jewish community,” he said.
Naparstek said the center’s message is one of community, unity and coming together to do acts of kindness to make the world a better place.
He said he did receive some positive feedback. “Some appreciative of the kosher option, some appreciating the local Jewish community and some appreciating the very idea of having public Jewish event in Plymouth,” he added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.