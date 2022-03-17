Catherine Parenteau used to blend into the crowd. But as a professional pickleball player, she has seen her popularity soar like that of the sport she plays. Previously, when Parenteau would finish playing a tournament match, she would leave the court with space to spare, not being impeded by mobs of fans. But now, as the number-one ranked women’s doubles player in the world, whenever Parenteau competes in a tournament, a swarm of people consumes the space around her after matches, clamoring for a photo or autograph from the star.
As pickleball has grown in popularity, both in playing and fandom, the Montreal-born 28-year-old is now recognized by more people. When Parenteau walked off the court after winning the PPA Championships last year, a line of at least 20 people waited to take a photo with her, something she said was never how it used to be.
“Now it’s a big deal.” Many will even come up to her and tell her she’s their favorite player. “It’s never been like that,” she said. “But I think I’ve gotten used to it.”
In a sense, that is how much of the country and world has felt about pickleball in the past handful of years. Ruth Rosenquist, director of social media for the International Federation of Pickleball, said the surge in popularity hasn’t been just limited to the United States. In 2020, she said the IFP had about 22 country partnerships. As of February, they had reached country number 70.
“The percentage of acceleration is pretty impressive,” Rosenquist said. On their social media platforms, Rosenquist and IFP’s most famous hashtag is simple. #NoCountryLeftBehind. “We see pickleball as a way to unite the world,” she said.
People involved in the sport all share a long-term goal for the sport: get into the Olympics. According to Rosenquist, the International Olympic Committee states that a prospective sport must have a minimum of 75 countries participating, which she said is “close to achieving.”
“Our long-term goal is to make the Olympics, but a lot of due diligence goes into making that happen. We know we are still a long way off from that,” Rosenquist said.
“The Olympics is definitely on the radar,” Trouillot said. “That would be amazing. But we really want the sport to get the same respect as other pro sports. Pickleball professional players work really hard…it’s hard to understand how difficult it is.” Parenteau said she works on her pickleball game two hours a day, five times a week, along with other fitness sessions throughout the week. Both Parenteau and Trouillot agree they would love to see more major television networks broadcast pickleball tournaments, on the same line as other professional sports. “I would love to see pickleball where tennis is today,” Parenteau said.
Welcome to Minnesota
Minnesota will further jump aboard the pickleball bandwagon when Life Time Lakeville hosts the 2022 Ororo PPA Indoor National Championships Feb. 24-27. According to Laura Gainor, director of Media Relations for USA Pickleball, this is the first PPA professional pickleball tournament to be played in Minnesota, and the second-ever National Indoor Championship in the United States.
Gainor herself learned to play the popular sport when she lived in Chicago three years ago. Like many who try it out, she became hooked and immediately started organizing social events around pickleball. “It’s so much fun,” Gainor said. “It is a fun social event to meet so many new people and get exercise.”
When COVID-19 hit in early 2020, many businesses went downhill. But one of the industries that went the opposite direction was pickleball. Through a combination of playing outdoors, standing at a distance of partners or opponents, and other sports remaining on lockdown, pickleball became the activity people flocked to. Soon, Gainor said USA Pickleball sold out its portable nets and the craze was on. “Pickleball is so sought after now. It’s growing at an exponential rate,” Gainor said.
In 2020, Gainor said their data shows approximately 4.2 million people played recreational pickleball. They expect that number to be over five million when numbers come out from 2021. “This has been our best year yet,” she said.
Growing locally
In Maple Grove, the desire for pickleball is no different than the rest of the country. Liz Faust, Maple Grove Parks and Recreation Senior (55+) Programmer, said that every year since the city began offering pickleball programming in 2012, the attendance has risen.
In 2015, the average daily attendance at the middle school community gym was 33 players. As of 2020, it was more than doubled, at 80 players a day. “Our city’s craze is reflective nationwide,” Faust said. “It’s definitely popular. I think we’re going to continue to see the sport grow.”
Each week, the city offers 31 hours of indoor pickleball play at Maple Grove Middle School’s community gym, and 24 hours at the Maple Grove Community Center. But when the weather gets nice enough, several outdoor courts are available for free play throughout the week.
At Central Park, there are four outdoor courts, and at Lakeview Knolls, there are six courts. No reservations are required and there is no cost to play on the outdoor courts. “[The courts] get extremely busy in the summer,” Faust said.
Go north to Champlin and you will find a similar reality. The city has courts at Paul Wethern Park, Oak Creek Park, and the Bowline Apartments, and Parks and Facilities manager Charlie Lehn said they hope to build more courts as soon as they get a multi-use indoor facility completed, which they hope happens in the next few years.
Steve Smith and his wife Tracy have been playing pickleball in the northwest metro area for the past eight years. As an anniversary gift years ago, Steve’s parents, who have played pickleball for many years, gave him and Tracy pickleball paddles.
However, they remained in the closet for six months before Steve and Tracy decided to break them in and play pickleball in Anoka and have been playing ever since. Now the Smiths play three times a week throughout Champlin and other neighboring cities and have gotten to know many people through the sport.
“It is a very social sport,” Steve said. “We’ve gotten to know dozens of people over the course of playing. Some of them have become very good friends.”
From tennis to pickleball
Parenteau’s introduction to pickleball came through tennis. Well sort of. She got a full athletic scholarship to play tennis at Michigan State University, coached by Simone Jardim, who is considered by Parenteau’s trainer Athena Trouillot as one of the greatest female pickleball players ever. During her fifth year at Michigan State, Parenteau was ineligible to compete in tennis so Jardim suggested she try pickleball.
So in October 2015, Parenteau played her first pickleball match and fell in love immediately. In April 2016, she played in her first tournament, the U.S. Open, at the highest level other than professionals. And she won. “It was a good start to my career,” Parenteau said.
Trouillot, who also got a full scholarship to play tennis at Michigan State, graduated in 2017 and began playing pickleball that summer, which was when Parenteau needed a partner. From that point, they began playing together, up until 2020. That was the year when Trouillot was supposed to play a full pro year of pickleball, but when the pandemic began, she put it on hold. Instead, she became Parenteau’s trainer and managed their professional and business ventures, which included starting a pickleball academy.
‘Here to stay’
In February, hundreds of pickleball players, coaches, and enthusiasts packed Life Time in Lakeville for the 2022 Ororo PPA Indoor National Championships. With 26 courts of pickleball tournament games ranging from beginner levels to the best in the world, fans had a chance to brush shoulders with the best players in the sport.
Top-ranked men’s player 23-year-old Ben Johns won the men’s doubles portion of the tournament with his brother Collin, and also won the mixed doubles bracket with 15-year old phenom Anna-Leigh Waters, while second-ranked Tyson McGuffin won the men’s singles bracket. For the women, fourth-ranked Lucy Kovalova and eighth-ranked Callie Smith won the doubles tournament, and second-ranked Waters won singles. Parenteau finished third in both mixed doubles and women’s doubles.
The pickleball craze is not just evident on local courts or in major tournament crowds, but also on the manufacturing side. Paddletek, a pickleball paddle manufacturer, CEO Curtis Smith said sales of beginner paddles in 2021 were up 80% from the previous year. When Paddletek began in 2010, Smith wasn’t sure if this thing called pickleball, which was primarily played by baby boomers, would be something that sticks around long term. “Every time I tried to make projections, pickleball blew it out of the water,” Smith said. Turns out, the sport originally tailored for retirement centers and country clubs transcended age or demographic. Soon, players under the age of 35 started popping up in big numbers, along with easier access to courts and playing time. “The sport is very social and fun to learn. It seems to bring people together,” Smith said.
But one of the biggest catalysts for the recent surge in pickleball, according to Smith, was the pandemic. That is when sales for paddles and other equipment soared for many companies, including Paddletek. “2020 and 2021 were an unbelievable growth rate,” Smith said. “We knew pickleball would eventually be big in the mass market…[COVID-19] gave it a push because it created all that demand.”
Done with making definitive projections as to what the future might hold for the sport, Smith thinks the best is still yet to come for pickleball. “We anticipate the market will continue to grow at a healthy rate for at least five years,” he said. “I believe pickleball is here to stay like football or baseball. It is a part of American culture.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.