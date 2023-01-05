Phil Leith reflects on time serving Maple Grove

(Submitted photo)

Phil Leith

After 16 years serving on the Maple Grove City Council, Phil Leith is bringing that chapter of his life to a close. Earlier this year, he mentioned at a council meeting that he would not be seeking reelection during the fall 2022 election.

At that meeting, Leith said, “I have a lot of people pressing me about what I’m going to do this fall. I am going to be retiring. Sorry, I wasn’t expecting this. I am not going to run for reelection this fall. I’m going to call it a career at 22 years.”

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments