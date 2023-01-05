Phil Leith reflects on time serving Maple Grove

After 16 years serving on the Maple Grove City Council, Phil Leith is bringing that chapter of his life to a close. Earlier this year, he mentioned at a council meeting that he would not be seeking reelection during the fall 2022 election.
At that meeting, Leith said, “I have a lot of people pressing me about what I’m going to do this fall. I am going to be retiring. Sorry, I wasn’t expecting this. I am not going to run for reelection this fall. I’m going to call it a career at 22 years.”
Serving the city
Leith was elected to the City Council in 2006. Prior to that, he served on the Planning Commission for four years and for two years on Citizens Long Range Improvement Committee before that.
He decided to run for a council seat with some neighborly help. “I’ve always had a desire for service, and Mayor Mark Steffenson was a friend and neighbor of mine who, along with former Hennepin County Sheriff Pat McGowan, recruited me to run and helped me with my campaigns,” he said.
During his 16 years on the City Council, there has been some big commercial and residential growth in the city.
While Leith has too many memorable moments from his time on the council to list, he does have some that stand out.
“A few that come to mind are the Maple Grove Hospital, the many great additions to our parks and athletic facilities, and I am very happy to see how the Gravel Mining Area has become more business focused,” he said. “I have always had a focus on business development and public safety. I’m also looking forward to the completion of Highway 610, where after decades of effort, the final stages are now in sight.”
Being a part of the recent developments in the city gives Leith a sense of accomplishment and pride. “It feels great to see something through to the end, from the development and planning stages to the completion,” he said.
Takeaway
Some of Leith’s biggest memories from his 16 years on the council were his most important lessons.
“It takes a lot more time than you think to do your research and be fully prepared for all the meetings,” he said. “You need to have information for all sides of an issue in order to make the best decision that is in the best interest of the city.”
Leith mentioned the one thing that helps make things flow more smoothly.
“There is a lot of teamwork involved between the residents, staff, developers, and the various boards and commissions to make it all happen,” he said.
There is one thing he will miss the most not being on the council.
“The people I have worked with over the years, our city staff, members of our boards and commissions, and some of the developers,” he said. “Everyone works together to make Maple Grove the great city it is. I have made many great friends along the way, and will miss the day-to-day working relationships. Being involved in the projects and seeing them completed is also a top thing I will miss.”
The city of Maple Grove has been his home for the last 35 years.
“Looking back at all the changes over all those years makes me very proud,” he said. “It was great to see the city grow and become one of the top cities to live in in America according to different publications.”
What’s next
He said not running again was not a decision he made lightly.
Leith said his business had been exceeding his expectations, which was demanding more of his time. “I am going to use all that free time to devote to my business to help it grow even more,” he said.
He said he would still be around serving the community through the Maple Grove Lions and his church. Leith will also stay on the Community Center Working Group when that reconvenes, to add input to that project as it moves along.
“Finally, I want to say thank you to my family, the residents who supported me during those last four terms, our great city staff, and all of those serving on our boards and commissions,” he said. “It has been a great pleasure and an honor to have served Maple Grove for all those years.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.