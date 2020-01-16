One person has died following a house fire in Maple Grove last week.

Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 9, calls came of a house on fire on the 6700 block of Zinnia Lane N.

According to reports, Maple Grove firefighters responded to the fire and one person found dead.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Margaret West. She was 80 years old. She died as a result of injuries sustained in the house fire.

Reports stated that it took firefighters hours to gain control of the fire due to the type of insulation in the home.

The Maple Grove Fire Department and the State Fire Marshall are investigating this incident.

