One person has died following a house fire in Maple Grove last week.
Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 9, calls came of a house on fire on the 6700 block of Zinnia Lane N.
According to reports, Maple Grove firefighters responded to the fire and one person found dead.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Margaret West. She was 80 years old. She died as a result of injuries sustained in the house fire.
Reports stated that it took firefighters hours to gain control of the fire due to the type of insulation in the home.
The Maple Grove Fire Department and the State Fire Marshall are investigating this incident.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.