The Turn, the Wright County Adult Drug Court, celebrated National Drug Court Month in May by reflecting on the positive changes in the lives of program participants.
Through a project titled “Stories Worth Telling,” The Turn participants were invited to share a word or statement that reflected their journey in the Adult Drug Court program. These powerful testimonials were then presented during a virtual court session, where Judge Michele Davis and the Adult Drug Court team also recognized the positive changes in the participants’ lives.
“Adult Drug Courts are a successful criminal justice intervention for leading people living with substance use out of the justice system and into lives of recovery and stability,” said Judge Michele Davis. “Addiction is a disease. Providing supervision, structure, and evidence-based treatment has proven to be a more successful approach to substance abuse than incarceration alone.”
The mission of The Turn is to enhance the cost-effectiveness of the county criminal justice system by providing intensive case management, treatment, and court supervision for individuals arrested for drug-related offenses. By holding participants accountable for their actions and providing them with access to a diverse range of needed services, participants are equipped with the necessary tools to lead productive, drug-free, and crime-free lives.
Participants in the Stories Worth Telling project shared words and phrases about their recovery journey. Words such as “strength,” “dedication,” “honesty,” “resilience,” and “rewarding” demonstrated how participants have benefited from the program. One testimonial from a participant expressed gratitude for the program helping him remain sober, and feeling empowered and confident after spending time in prison and experiencing multiple relapses.
“The Stories Worth Telling project gave participants in The Turn the opportunity to share in their own words the positive changes in their lives as a result of the program. It was incredibly rewarding to see and celebrate their journey and their progress,” Judge Davis said.
To see the responses given by participants in the Stories Worth Telling project, visit: co.wright.mn.us/902/Drug-CourtThe-Turn and click on the Quick Link on the right side of the page that says “May is Drug Court Month PowerPoint” to open the PowerPoint.
