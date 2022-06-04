Drivers send a dangerous message when posting on social media, streaming videos or holding their phone to text while driving. Law enforcement worked to prevent those and other distracted actions from turning deadly during the April 1 to 30 distracted driving enforcement campaign.
During the statewide campaign, 2,843 drivers were cited for hands-free cell phone law violations. In 2021, preliminary figures show distraction contributed to 2,982 injuries and 27 deaths.
In Minnesota, 298 agencies participated during the campaign. Area agencies that took part include Champlin police, Corcoran police, Dayton police, Maple Grove police, Medina police, Rogers police, and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinated the effort, which included extra enforcement, education and awareness to help influence drivers to pay attention and keep people safe on the road.
“It’s easy to get distracted behind the wheel, but it’s not an excuse,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “This latest enforcement campaign shows some Minnesotans are still not getting the message. Distracted driving is dangerous driving. It’s up to every driver to put their phone away and focus their attention on the road to keep themselves and others safe and alive.”
In Wright County, a driver admitted to snapchatting their friends while speeding away from the job they just quit.
In Rogers, a school bus driver was stopped for having a phone up to his face, swerving across lane lines and speeding with four children inside.
A trooper saw a driver holding her phone to her ear while driving. She said she was listening to YouTube and had it tucked under her seat belt.
Citations by agency
In the Twin Cities metro area, agencies with the most citations during the campaign included:
Saint Paul Police Department with 279, MN State Patrol - District 2500 (West Twin Cities Metro region) with 248, and Orono Police Department with 42.
Area police departments had the following citations: Champlin police had 20, Corcoran police had one, Dayton police had one, Maple Grove police at 14, Medina police at five, Rogers police at seven, and Wright County Sheriff’s Office had 40.
Hands-free cell phone use is the law
The hands-free cell phone law means drivers cannot hold their phone in their hand.
A driver can use voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone to make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts, and get directions.
Accessing or posting on social media, streaming videos, checking box scores and Googling information on a device while driving are all still against the law in Minnesota, even in hands-free mode.
Consequences for violating the hands-free law include $100 or more including court fees for a first offense and $300 or more including court fees for a second and/or subsequent offense.
If you injure or kill someone while violating the hands-free law, you can face a felony charge of criminal vehicular operation or homicide.
Drive smart
Park the cell phone by putting it down, turning it off, placing it out of reach or going hands free.
Pre-program radio stations and arrange music in an easy-to-access spot. Adjust mirrors and ventilation before traveling.
Map out the destination and enter the GPS route in advance.
Avoid eating messy foods and secure drinks.
Teach children the importance of good behavior in a vehicle and model safe driving behavior.
Speak up to stop drivers from distracted-driving behavior and offer to help with anything that takes the driver’s attention off the road.
