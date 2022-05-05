Osseo welcomes brewery, taproom

A new brewery is coming to Osseo. At its April 25 meeting, the Osseo City Council approved a conditional use permit for Thelema Brewing Company at 332 Central Ave. for a brewery and taproom.
Osseo Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman said this is a permitted conditional use in the Central Business District.
Applicants Brian Lasley, Ian Stanford and Joe Lien are the owners of Thelema Brewing.
“They come from extensive backgrounds in brewing and associated industries,” Amerman said. “They have over 40 years of combined experience. And they have identified Osseo as an attractive environment for opening their own brewery and taproom.”
In February, the City Council approved site plans for the build out of the vacant building south of Union Speed and Style. Jesse and Jordan Dickinson, owners for 332 Central Ave., asked to expand the footprint of the building for a potential brewery. The plans include adding a third level to the building and expanding to the south, in the current parking lot, to allow for more seating in a covered patio area and potential brewery equipment.
Now that an agreement between the Dickinsons and Thelema Brewing has been finalized, the request for a conditional use permit was before the council.
Amerman said one of the applicants is an Osseo resident and all are very familiar with the city.
He added breweries are governed by state statute, which allows cities to provide on-site malt liquor licenses and intoxicating liquor licenses to state-licensed brewers. The state limits licenses to brewers producing less than 250,000 barrels per year. Thelema has indicated it anticipates to brew around 1,250 barrels by the end of its third year.
There is no concern with parking for this business from city staff, as there are five parking stalls on-site available along with another 143 public parking stalls adjacent to the property within 1.5 blocks.
This conditional use for Thelema is a first of its kind for the city. Amerman said the proposed conditions include a minimum of the five employee and customer parking stalls at the rear of the building, signage would need to be maintained on the building indicating public parking and encouraging customers to avoid parking in private parking lots and the business owners will meet all standards and regulations detailed by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division.
“I think this so cool that this is coming up now,” Councilor Alicia Vickerman said relating this new business and the city’s 150th anniversary coming up. “I think it will be a really great addition.”
Councilor Harold Johnson asked if a solid fence could be placed on the south side of the patio area and next to the driving lane. “If you don’t have a fence that’s going to keep the people from wandering onto the parking lot and driving lane, or tables tipping over... it’s just a safety precaution for anyone that might be intoxicated,” he said.
Councilor Larry Stelmach asked if he meant a fence with footings into the pavement. Johnson said a fence similar to the one in front of Dean’s Super Market.
Jesse Dickinson said he agreed with the concerns about customer safety in the patio area. “We definitely want to do something as the property owner to protect the patrons,” he said. “We can incorporate something aesthetically that is going to work and also going to be beneficial to everybody. I don’t have a problem, as the property owner, incorporating that into the design to make it work.”
He did mention he would have to follow state building codes regarding egress and the fencing.
Lasley said he agreed that some fencing or structure should be along the south side of the patio area. “I’ve never been to a patio that is fully opened out,” he said. “With cars coming at night or in the middle of winter, you definitely want a barrier there to stop it.”
Lien added that a fence would be necessary to contain the alcohol in that one area.
“I can’t be happier to see this final side of the project come to fruition,” Councilor Juliana Hultstrom said. “This is going to be a really exciting thing for Osseo.”
The council asked fencing also be added as a condition for the permit.
When asked after the meeting, City Administrator Riley Grams said the Thelema Brewing would like to start construction this summer. There would be a 12-month build out process. He said, they hope to tap their first keg of better in mid-summer 2023.
“For years, the city has worked to remove some of the red tape that made it difficult for these types of establishments to come to Osseo,” Grams said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done so that Thelema Brewing Co. can set up shop here in downtown Osseo. We are looking forward to bringing more people to our beautiful downtown. Thelema Brewing Co. will be a fixture in our community for a very long time. I cannot wait!”
