Osseo United Methodist Church continues drive-in Sunday services

Since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Minnesota and the state was under a stay-at-home order, churches have had to adapt how they have provided services each Sunday to parishioners. Some churches have gone to live streams online, while some have canceled their services temporarily.
Then there are churches like Osseo United Methodist Church, which has done something a little different. The Osseo church has been offering drive-in services each Sunday.
Rev. Wesley Gabel at Osseo United Methodist Church said shortly after the governor’s stay-at-home order went into a lay leader from the church “awoke in the middle of the night from a dream where he saw people parking in our parking lot listening to worship on the radio.”
Gabel said this leader then connected with him the next morning about possibly making a parking lot worship a reality after researching the idea on the internet. “Critical equipment necessary to make it happen were on backorder and not available to the church,” Gabel said. “However, he knew of a church member that might know how to obtain the equipment and set up the broadcast.”
This started the ball rolling for other church members getting involved and helping to make a drive-in worship service in the parking lot a reality. One member was able to borrow some equipment. Another runs a recording studio and was able to enhance the sound quality for a worship service, according to Gabel. Additional members used their technical skills to capture and create worship experiences for broadcast.
“On Palm Sunday and subsequent Sundays, a team of two technicians and the pastor broadcast the drive-in worship live,” Gabel said. “On Good Friday, we began drive-thru Holy Communion by handing out factory-sealed communion elements from the church office door. We also began collecting material for church seamstresses to sew face masks and coverings.”
The church continued collecting face mask materials and began weekly Holy Communion and welcomed financial donations on a drive-thru basis on Easter Sunday.
“Soon Sunday mornings included drive-thru distribution of face masks,” Gabel said. “Hundreds of masks and coverings have been given away to church members, friends, nursing homes and senior residences in the Osseo area.”
Gabel said that although the sound was difficult when the church conducted its first drive-in worship service on the first Sunday of April, the response was overwhelmingly positive. “People were encouraged by seeing others worship and waving at their friends,” he added. “They had been feeling alone. They had been mourning loss. They now were regaining community. With their feedback and the skill of volunteers, the sound and experience of drive-in worship improves weekly. They see themselves again as a growing, effective work of God.”
The church also offers virtual worship on Facebook.com/OsseoUMC and is planning for live productions of online worship to coincide with drive-in services. “As we follow the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines in establishing in-person worship, outdoor venues for worship, ministry and activities are being planned,” he said. “Ways to help the most vulnerable, the least vulnerable and newcomers bridge the challenge of social distancing, without creating undue risk, are being discussed.”
Gabel added, “The Osseo Church family is growing the faith that we have been called and prepared for this challenging time to bring God’s redeeming love to people struggling physically, financially, relationally, emotionally, and spiritually in this area and region.”
The church will continue its Sunday drive-in worship services until restrictions on attendance and the number of people gathering together is lifted.
Osseo United Methodist Church is located at 16 Second Ave.
