The Osseo City Council discussed a site and building plan application for 332 Central Avenue during its Feb. 28 meeting. The owners of the building are looking to expand the footprint of the building and make it three stories.
The council also approved the 2022 Music and Movies and in the Park event series.
332 Central Avenue
Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman said the owners of 332 Central Avenue Jesse and Jordan Dickinson have requested to expand the footprint of the vacant building. The Dickinsons also own the neighboring building, Union Speed and Style.
Plans include adding a third level to the building and expanding the building to the south, in the current parking lot, to allow for more seating in a covered patio area and potential brewery equipment.
The primary goal is to attract a microbrewery as a tenant. Jesse and Jordan Dickinson would not operate the brewery themselves. If they are unable to find an appropriate brewery partner, Amerman said they would continue with the building plans and find alternative tenants.
The planning commission recommended approval with several conditions. Some of those include that the improvements will match the site plan submitted for approval by the council, weeds and other vegetation will be maintained at all times, and all trash will be stored within a properly-screened enclosure.
“The site and building plan approval does not include a conditional use permit,” Amerman said. “A brewery is a conditional use in the Central Business District. When or if the applicant do partner with a brewing tenant, we will have a [conditional use permit] application come back before the council before they can begin operations.”
Councilor Alicia Vickerman asked about the third story. “When I was looking at the plans, at first I thought that the addition going up a little higher was all the way to the front,” she said. “But I am right in seeing from the side that it is kind of set back?” The applicants said that was correct.
She asked if the Dickinsons have a potential tenant for the building. “Yes,” Jesse Dickinson said. “We’ve hit this step. They are ready to proceed, but they need a building to operate out of. The next step is to get approval to build the structure. The step following that would be them going for a conditional use permit.”
He added they had several groups approach them to operate a brewery at 332 Central Avenue, but one group has been consistently talking with them for the past 18 months.
Councilor Harold Johnson said he was “very much in favor” of the construction plans. “I know what a great job that you did with the first building [Union Speed and Style],” he said. “And I know that you’ll do just as good a job of keeping the old brick and as much of that building as original as possible.”
The council approved the site and building plan for 332 Central Avenue.
Music and Movies in the Park
Also during the meeting, the council approved the proposed schedule for this summer’s Music and Movies in the Park. The events would run Tuesdays from June 14 to Aug. 30. There would not be any music or movie July 5 (following Independence Day), Aug. 2 (Night to Unite), or Aug. 30 (rain date).
The proposed schedule is June 14 the Teddy Bear Band with movie Luca, June 21 the Dean Weisser Band with movie Jungle Cruise, June 28 the Classic Big Band with movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, July 12 with Led Penny and movie Clifford the Big Red Dog, July 19 with the Raptor Center and movie Boss Baby: A Family Business, July 26 with Penny Lane and movie Ghostbusters Afterlife, Aug. 9 with the Dirty Shorts Brass Band and movie Encanto, Aug. 16 with Sawyer’s Dream and movie Peter Rabbit 2, and Aug. 23 with the Spark School and movie Sing 2.
The estimated cost for the bands and movies is $12,470. The city has also received donations of $10,000 from the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion and $3,000 from the Osseo Lions Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.