District provides construction projects update

With the school year soon approaching, community members will begin to notice construction changes that have been made around the district. At the July 19 Osseo School Board meeting, Dale Carlstrom, director of facilities and transportation operations, gave an update on the construction projects from school year 2021-22 to 2023-24.

The 2021-22 construction projects, totaling $23 million, are all completed. They include a mechanical, electrical, and plumbing renovation at Osseo Senior High, renovations at Birch Grove and Fair Oaks Elementary Schools, new turf and scoreboard at Maple Grove Senior High’s stadium, and Osseo Senior High tennis court replacement.

