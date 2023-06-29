Osseo School Board bids farewell to superintendent

Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Corey McIntyre smiles in thanks after a series of kind remarks from his colleagues on the school board June 20, his last regular meeting.

 Alaina Rooker

The Osseo Area Schools Board offered its goodbyes to Superintendent Cory McIntyre at his last regular meeting, June 20.

McIntyre was named the next superintendent of Anoka-Hennepin School District in December. He leaves Osseo Schools after five years in his first superintendent role.

