At the Jan. 25, Osseo School Board meeting, the board voted 4-2 in favor of approving a resolution that extends the current mask mandate, originally set to expire Jan. 31, to Feb. 18, and thereafter implementing a school-by-school data-based approach to determining masking status.
Board members Heather Douglass and Tanya Simons voted against the resolution, while board members Kelsey Dawson Walton, Jackie Mosqueda-Jones, Tamara Grady, and Thomas Brooks voted in favor of the resolution.
The new school-by-school model, which will be delegated to be run by superintendent Cory McIntyre, will be determined by average absences from students and staff at each respective school in the district. Troy Schreifels, district director of facilities and transportation, who also leads the COVID-19 team, said the new thresholds for determining masking status are based on pre-COVID-19 absences data for each school measured in January 2019 and 2020. “We want to make sure the safety of our students and staff are at the front of our decision making,” Schreifels said.
The thresholds for the district’s schools are as followed:
Elementary schools
If the percentage of absences fall from 0% to 4.1%, no masks are required
If the percentage of absences fall from 4.2% to 6.1%, masks are strongly recommended
If the percentage of absences is greater than 6.2%, masks are required
Middle schools
If the percentage of absences fall from 0% to 3.2%, no masks are required
If the percentage of absences fall from 3.3% to 4.9%, masks are strongly recommended
If the percentage of absences is greater than 5.0%, masks are required
High schools
If the percentage of absences fall from 0% to 5.2%, no masks are required
If the percentage of absences fall from 5.3% to 7.8%, masks are strongly recommended
If the percentage of absences is greater than 7.9%, masks are required
District prepares for new policy
For McIntyre, extending the current masking requirement to Feb. 18 will allow the district time to prepare for the new policy, and allow the surge of positive cases to die down.
“This gives us a few more weeks for the stabilization of our operations to do everything we can to keep our staff healthy to operate and keep our schools open and allow this surge to improve,” McIntyre said. “The window is to give us plenty of time to do the planning and allow conditions to improve.”
Schreifels said that the absence data will be taken from Friday until Thursday and will be an average of the entire week. On Friday, a decision will be made based on the data if masks are to be required, recommended, or not required that following week, and that decision will then be communicated to families.
After Feb. 18, any masking required by the district in schools will only be for school days, and not for night or weekend activities in the buildings.
This comes after the district just returned to in-person learning after being remote for two weeks due to a high number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff. On Jan. 24, Schreifels said the district had 324 total absences (85% due to illness), with 177 teachers out and 24 of those roles unfilled. The same day, the district announced that there were 448 positive cases in the district from the previous week, down from the record high of 867 recorded Jan. 10.
Masking is just one of the mitigation strategies mentioned at the school board meeting. Vaccinations were another, and as of Jan. 25, 84% of staff is vaccinated with at least two doses. 27% of elementary students, 51% of middle school students, 65% of senior high students, and 37% of all students have received two or more shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Along with vaccines, the district is also prioritizing getting rapid tests in the arms of families. Up to this point, the district has distributed over 13,000 COVID-19 tests to families and has performed over 1,000 tests at district sites.
The new policy was met with mixed reactions among board members. Douglass said this new resolution still has a vague timeline and doesn’t provide a clear end date for when any required masking will end. “While I understand the intent behind it, there is still no endpoint in this model,” she said. “This model appears to be indefinite, depending on what illnesses we have in our schools and what season it is. We shouldn’t require this for our kids.”
McIntyre responded by saying that having an indefinite timeline for masking is not their intention. “When this pandemic improves enough, we are going to see that in absence rates and we will be in the green category,” he said. “It is not perfect…neither were any of our previous models and if there was one we would have found it by now…It feels like we have been learning a lot throughout this pandemic. We are making the best decision we have with the information available at the time…I have no intention of this going year after year after year, but we will respond to the situation we are in. Our intention is not for this to go on forever.”
Board member Brooks, who said at the November board meeting that he didn’t feel he could “continue” to extend [the mask mandate] beyond [Jan. 31],” said while he is in support of removing the district-wide mandate, he is also in support of moving to the new school-by-school model. “As I am processing this, I want to make sure we get this right as we transition to the new model,” he said.
All of the discussion and policy creation surrounding masks and other mitigation strategies is for a bigger goal: to keep the students in school and learning to the best of their abilities. “Our goal is to stay open,” McIntyre said. “When you charge me with taking care of 4,000 employees and 20,000 students I feel like I have to do everything I possibly can.”
When asked how she felt about the district’s current mask mandate, Park Center sophomore Haniyah Dabney, a student school board representative, reiterated McIntyre’s desire to stay in person. “I think we should continue with the masks for at least the rest of the year because it is not only keeping others safe but it’s keeping yourself safe too,” Dabney said. “I would like to be in-person but I feel like if we were to not wear masks then we would have to go to distant learning. I think that in-person is more engaging for the students and teachers and a better learning environment and as long as we can be in-person and as safe as possible, I don’t have a problem with the masks.”
