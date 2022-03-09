In front of a packed crowd at Xcel Energy Center March 5, Jacob Meissner did what he has done for many years on the wrestling mat: Put on a show.
The Osseo senior had marched his way back to the Class AAA state championship in the 220-pound division for the second straight year, defending his title from 2021.
Last year, due to the pandemic, the state tournament was held at St. Michael-Albertville High School, with few in attendance. This year, the bright lights and a pre-pandemic-like environment of the Xcel Energy Center felt right for Meissner’s final match of his high school career. And the soon-to-be Arizona State wrestler concluded his senior year with a storybook ending, beating Stillwater’s Anthony Tuttle by a 5-3 decision to claim his second straight state championship.
“My dream was to win the state championship twice and I have been working hard to accomplish that,” Meissner said. “I have achieved this with the help from my amazing coaches and my team over the years, especially my practice partners Aidan Wayne, Jagger Schack, and Vincent Toleno.”
Meissner opened with a technical fall (23-8) over Eastview’s Alex Baccoli to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals, where he secured another tech-fall win (22-7) over Mason Swanson of Willmar. Then in the semifinals, Meissner recorded a 6-2 decision win over Vincent Mueller of St. Thomas Academy to advance to Saturday evening’s title match.
Coming into the match, Meissner and his coaching staff knew how talented the second-seeded Tuttle was, who boasted a 46-4 record this season, but were more focused on how Meissner can stick to his game plan and control the middle circle. “I knew [Tuttle] was a really good wrestler,” Meissner said. “I focused more on my moves and what I know instead of watching him throughout the tournament. I felt like I was super confident in my shots, movement, and pushing forward.”
“We wanted to make sure we owned the middle circle,” Osseo co-head coach Scott Lewison said. “We wanted to have our butt to that the whole time and keep pressuring [Tuttle]. We knew he was not overly aggressive and Jake was too quick for him. That’s the way we felt about it.”
And that’s exactly what happened. Meissner held firm to the middle circle and kept Tuttle on defense for the majority of the match. As the final seconds ticked away in the third period, all Meissner did was keep the status quo of a 5-3 lead. When the referee’s whistle blew, the Osseo senior stood proudly in the center of the mat, gazing into the crowd with both arms raised. Then as he walked off the mat, he put up two fingers on both hands, signifying his place in Osseo history as a back-to-back state champion.
Meissner completed his final Osseo campaign recording a team-leading 40 season wins (40-2 record) with 25 falls and three tech-falls. He finishes with 177 varsity career wins to rank number three on Osseo’s all-time wins list and also broke the program records for takedowns and team points.
“It’s wonderful to have a great kid like Jake do what he does,” Lewison said, who has coached Meissner since he was knee-high. “He works hard and is great for our program. It’s a dream come true for him and I’m honored to be along for the ride for him.”
Other individual results
Besides Meissner’s state title, two other Orioles stood tall on the podium as seniors Aidan Wayne and John Lundstrom finished fourth and sixth respectively in the 195 and 152-pound divisions. This is the first time Osseo boasted three state medalists since 1996.
Lundstrom wrestled back strong after dropping an opening-round decision at 152 pounds to eventual state champion Daniel VanAcker of Forest Lake. He won his way to the medal round with a 10-2 major decision over Aiden Tobin, followed by an 8-5 decision over Northfield’s Jayce Barron on Saturday morning.
He later battled St. Michael-Albertville’s Jimmy Heil in the fifth-place final, where Lundstrom dropped a close 5-3 decision for a sixth-place state finish to complete his season with a 17-6 record, including seven falls. Lundstrom finished with 127 varsity career wins to rank 14th on Osseo’s all-time wins list.
“Wrestling taught me that if you work hard you can succeed,” Lundstrom said.
Wayne opened his second trip to state at 195 pounds with a preliminary fall over Northfield’s Nickolas Mikula before falling to Mark Reindl of Forest Lake in a very physical quarterfinal bout. He wrestled back to secure his place in the medal round with consecutive falls over Jackson Cercioglu of St. Thomas Academy and Lakeville North’s Antonio Menard.
The Osseo senior next earned a hard-fought 3-1 decision over Macray Klohs of Buffalo to advance to the third-place final where he dropped a 4-3 decision in a rematch with Forest Lake’s Reindl, for a fourth-place state finish.
Wayne completed his final season for the Orioles with a 39-7 record and a team-leading 30 falls and one tech-fall and ranks 20th on Osseo’s all-time wins list with 108 varsity career victories.
“My senior season was a lot of fun,” Wayne said. “Having six of us qualify made the trip to state a great experience and it meant a lot to win a medal with Jake and John. I’ve been wrestling and playing football with them since grade school.”
Also representing Osseo in the state tournament were seniors Peter Hollingshead (132-pounds) and Vincent Toleno (182), along with freshman Jameson Kulseth (113). Hollingshead finished with 26 wins this season to reach the 50 win milestone with 51 varsity career victories.
Toleno finished with 27 season wins. This is the first time Osseo had six individuals qualify for the state tournament in the last 25 years. “It was an incredible performance…we certainly peaked at the right time,” Lewison said. “Three podiums at state is terrific. [Coaches] Tony [Castro] and Kenny [Greene] are phenomenal in helping all of this and it’s a good system.”
But for the seniors, not only have they been key contributors on the mat, their influence is felt off the mat, for all the younger wrestlers who strive to be where they are one day. “
We have a couple of guys coming up from ninth grade that get to look at me and say, ‘that’s not impossible,’” Meissner said. “I love being able to set a platform for them and inspire them so they can work harder.”
Robert Smith contributed to this article.
