Osseo Senior High alum Kapaw Htoo’s journey to professional soccer wasn’t a simple one.

After graduating from Osseo, Htoo attended Dakota County Technical College before transferring to the University of Wisconsin Parkside, where he played NCAA DII soccer and made 27 appearances and won the 2019 GLIAC tournament across two seasons. Htoo added summer league club soccer in Minnesota to his schedule, remaining as active in the sport as possible.

