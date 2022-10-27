Osseo Senior High alum Kapaw Htoo’s journey to professional soccer wasn’t a simple one.
After graduating from Osseo, Htoo attended Dakota County Technical College before transferring to the University of Wisconsin Parkside, where he played NCAA DII soccer and made 27 appearances and won the 2019 GLIAC tournament across two seasons. Htoo added summer league club soccer in Minnesota to his schedule, remaining as active in the sport as possible.
Upon college graduation, Htoo, who was born in Thailand to ethnic Karen parents from neighboring Myanmar, was unsure where to take his soccer dreams. Eventually a door opened, taking him to Chanthaburi FC, a pro team in Thailand’s third division, Thai League 3.
Htoo would have a good season at the club, scoring a few goals and getting regular minutes as he helped the side avoid relegation to the fourth division.
Following that season, Htoo was once again on the market for a new team. This time, he signed for Kanchanaburi City FC for the 2022-23 season. The pairing seemed destined, as Htoo had been born in Kanchanaburi province all those years ago when his parents left conflict-stricken Myanmar for Thailand. While he was raised in the US and is an American, Htoo’s return to Kanchanaburi has provided a special opportunity.
“It feels nice to come back and play in a place where you were born. I feel a little bit more at home,” he said. “[Also] just the fact that I’m close to relatives, because some of my relatives live in the city. [Karen people here] have told me I inspire some people, things like that. It makes me feel good.”
Htoo’s season has started well, though he has had to fight hard for minutes. He scored a hat trick in his debut for the team, helping them get a 4-1 to open league play and earning himself several starts. As of publication, Kanchanaburi City have a 3-2-1 record, 10 points, and are fifth of 12 in their conference. The top two sides in the conference enter the playoffs to get promoted to the second division.
For Htoo, the opportunity, with all its highs and lows, is just about focusing on the work and growing as a player.
“I’m just going to do my job, 100%,” he said. “While I’m here, I’m just going to give my all because I’m here to work. If I play, I’ll play with passion. I think this year playing with this team I’ve improved, game-IQ-wise. I’ve improved professionally. My character has also improved.”
Htoo notes that two veteran Thai players on the team have been a source of inspiration. Those players, Suchao Nutnum and Datsakorn Thonglao, both have years of experience in the first division and about 150 appearances for the Thai national team between them. Htoo also mentioned the importance of the team’s head coach.
“They just wanted to help this team that got promoted [last season]. They want to bring the kids up and help them move to play somewhere big. I think this is a big opportunity to learn from them as well because they have so much experience. ... [Head Coach Niruj Suraseng is] the one that’s helping believe in me, he’s seen my quality. He’s the guy that took me into this team.”
Osseo roots
Living the dream has also meant facing new struggles, including leaving behind the life Htoo had been used to in the Midwest. Being a professional athlete, after all, often means living far from where you started. The midfielder misses home, but says he has become more acclimated in his second year in Thailand.
“[This year] I feel more comfortable, just the fact that I know what’s going on,” he said. “I started to understand how things go here and just got used to life here. Of course, I’m a little bit homesick, but this is what I want. I chose this life.”
Htoo shared the important lessons he learned back home at the end of his high school career.
“An important time that got me to start playing and thinking differently, that got me to where I am now, was when I didn’t go to San Jose State,” he said. “My goal was to play D1 soccer, but I never got to reach that level. The fact is, my grades were bad, I wasn’t on task. You know I have many regrets but it’s a lesson I’ve learned.”
Htoo also remembers a conversation with an Osseo coach in his later high school years, when he realized he had to do more than just be athletic. He had to learn the game.
“There was a moment when one coach said that it was my game IQ,” he said. “I have the ability to do a lot of stuff, but with football, without your brain, you can have a lot of skill but you can’t go all the way.”
It may not be the textbook path, but Htoo’s mission was to become a professional soccer player, whether the easy or the hard way.
Htoo’s season with Kanchanaburi City will stretch into the spring of 2023. From there, the Osseo alum hopes to continue to play and move to a higher division.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.