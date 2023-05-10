Osseo’s Johnson resigns from City Council
Alicia Miller

Harold Johnson gave a letter to the city on May 3 announcing his resignation from the Osseo City Council. He was not seated at the City Council desk at the beginning of the May 8 meeting, but he was seated in the audience.

At the April 24 City Council meeting, other members of the council expressed concerns that Johnson had formed a planning committee for the city’s upcoming 150th celebration without checking to see if the city wanted to be involved. Johnson left the meeting during discussions after stating the city’s 100th celebration was planned without city involvement.

