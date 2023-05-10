Osseo’s Johnson resigns from City Council

Harold Johnson gave a letter to the city on May 3 announcing his resignation from the Osseo City Council. He was not seated at the City Council desk at the beginning of the May 8 meeting, but he was seated in the audience.
At the April 24 City Council meeting, other members of the council expressed concerns that Johnson had formed a planning committee for the city’s upcoming 150th celebration without checking to see if the city wanted to be involved. Johnson left the meeting during discussions after stating the city’s 100th celebration was planned without city involvement.
The City Council officially accepted Johnson’s resignation May 8 and declared the vacancy on the council to be filled by appointment.
City Administrator Riley Grams said, “In line with Minnesota state statute, when a vacancy of an elected office of a city with less than two years remaining in the unexpired term, the council must appoint someone to complete the balance of the unexpired term.
He added that people interested in the open council position have until noon on May 17 to submit letters of interest to City Hall.
Johnson’s emailed resignation was part of the council packet. In his email he stated, “A volunteer meeting attended by 28 individuals were in attendance April 29, 2023, to do planning and exchange information. Another is scheduled for May 24, 2023, at 6 p.m. in Realife Cooperative, open and publicized to anyone having an interest in Osseo area history.”
The email continued, “There is no reason for the city to think they need to set up any type of committee to control this planning committee at this time.”
Johnson’s email also stated that the city’s Historical Preservation Commission would normally be the committee to handle this type of event planning, but received no response from the city after expressing interest.
“My work as an individual with this group of individuals to work on planning for 150th history publication, does not violate code chapter 117 special events because there will be less than 200 people no request for street closure or park use at this time,” his email concluded.
Audience members speak
Several audience members came to speak during matters from the floor regarding Johnson.
One of those speakers, Sarita Nelson stated she would like to see better communication and civility between the city, the council members and the residents.
“Instead of finger-pointing or dismissing one another, I would like more conversations and problem-solving,” she said. “We are all here, wanting the same things. ... We all love Osseo and want to see it flourish.”
Karen Ruzicka thanked Johnson for his dedication to the city. She added that she was appalled by what happened at the last council meeting.
Kathleen Gette stated that Johnson had fought for residents during his entire time on the City Council. “I want to thank Harold for all of his hard work and for putting residents first,” she said. “I am heartbroken that he’s leaving.”
She asked the rest of the City Council to consider apologizing to him publicly.
The audience gave a round of applause for Johnson.
Johnson also spoke. He said he was elected three times to serve on the City Council. “With my business background as a CPA for nearly 50 years serving individuals in the Osseo and surrounding areas with tax preparation and accounting needs, when becoming active as a council member I was looked to ask questions regarding the city operations,” he said.
He went on to say that certain city staff members are not treating residents properly, but did not elaborate.
Johnson stated that a group of people wanted to begin meeting to start planning for the 150th celebration back in 2021 but did not receive a response from city staff. He said the lack of help from city staff was the reason he resigned.
Council members’ final thoughts
The three council members in attendance expressed their well wishes to Johnson at the end of the meeting.
Mayor Duane Poppe said, “Harold, thank you for your years of service. We have been here together for a long time. It’s sad to see you go. ... You will be missed.”
Council Member Mark Schulz said he was also sad to see Johnson go. “It’s been my pleasure to serve with you for over six years on the council,” he said. “While we didn’t always see eye to eye on our opinions, we always battled it out valiantly and I always respected your take on things.”
Council Member Juliana Hultstrom said, “Mr. Johnson, you and I have been friends from the day I came to this city. I admire you. I thank you for everything. I’m going to miss you.”
She added that she was sorry residents had different perceptions of what happened at that previous meeting. She said the City Council must adhere to guidelines. “I wish we could roll back the date to April 7th and you and I could have put it on an agenda and handled it differently,” Hultstrom said.
She thanked him for his service to the city and his friendship.
