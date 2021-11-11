Osseo’s Central Avenue road project almost complete

The end is in sight. The construction along a block of Central Avenue in Osseo is almost complete.
The block in front of Osseo City Hall is being reconstructed, replacing the pavers on the sidewalk and in the vehicle driving lanes with concrete. For pedestrian safety, two sets of rectangular rapid flashing beacons will be installed along Central Avenue at the Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue intersections.
Central Avenue was closed from Fourth to Fifth Avenues the first week in October. It was originally anticipated at the project would have been completed by the end of October.
According to Osseo City Administrator Riley Grams, the delay in the project has to do with contractors scheduling their smaller projects toward the end of the construction season. “But also there has been a labor shortage in the construction trades this year that has caused many municipal projects to delay or extend their completion dates,” he said. “Construction materials have also been harder to come by this year, which causes further delays.”
Construction was back underway, with crews pouring the final concrete Monday and Tuesday of this week, according to Grams.
“The concrete will need about 10 days to cure and harden,” he said. “After that, assuming the concrete passes the necessary stress tests, Central Avenue will be reopened sometime between Nov. 19-22 (depending on weather and how long it takes to cure the concrete).”
