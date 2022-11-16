Hockey season is on the horizon, and while coaches and players prepare to represent their communities across the state of hockey, there is just as much action happening behind the scenes to make sure schools are able to get the job done.

Such is the case at Osseo’s Dick Vraa Memorial Ice Arena, home of the Orioles boys hockey team as well as the Osseo-Park Center girls hockey team.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments