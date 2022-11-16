Hockey season is on the horizon, and while coaches and players prepare to represent their communities across the state of hockey, there is just as much action happening behind the scenes to make sure schools are able to get the job done.
Such is the case at Osseo’s Dick Vraa Memorial Ice Arena, home of the Orioles boys hockey team as well as the Osseo-Park Center girls hockey team.
The preparation and maintenance work at the ice arena is a job that requires many helping hands, with three full-time workers making up the core of the operation – Craig Hall, Steve Grant and Pete Lundberg. Hall is a 19-year veteran of the ice arena, while Grant has worked there for 10 years, the latter five as a full-timer. Lundberg is in his third season at the rink.
While the process includes many steps and can take time, an experienced rink maintainer like Grant can summarize it well. The process starts in early September, when the chillers are switched on to begin the transformation into the home of hockey.
“It takes about a weekend to get the building cooled down and the cement floor frozen,” Grant said. “We start laying down the water, we build water up to about a quarter of an inch, and then we paint that white. We seal the white with more water so you don’t get prints on it, and then we put the lines down. We use a vinyl mesh for painting. We seal that back up, the ice gets to about an inch and a quarter to an inch and three quarters.”
Grant explained that as the years pass, the routine becomes more and more approachable, but also noted that nature can complicate things, especially in years of high heat into the fall.
“There’s always something different, something changing,” he said. “If it’s 90 degrees the whole month of September, that makes the building warmer and it makes it harder to freeze the water. The air temperature in here affects the ice surface.”
Grant added that the work is all well worth it for the help it provides the athletes. Grant has multiple family connections to the team, both immediate and through several nieces on the girls team. It all combines to make the occupation more than just a job.
“You try to do the best you can do for the kids,” he said. “I have a kid that is a senior that used to play hockey, so all his friends that he played hockey with are now seniors on the boys team. So I have a connection with all of those kids that I’ve seen grow, playing hockey since they were 5 and now seniors.”
Hall said that he’s found great joy over the years of being able to be part of students’ journeys, seeing them grow up over the years to become accomplished graduating students.
“People don’t realize the process it takes,” Hall said. “It’s not real hard but it’s time-consuming. It’s just, seeing the kids come out, seeing little Johhny out there with mites and supermites, all the way to the senior banquet. I like seeing them get out there and do different activities, so it makes you feel good that they’re using this.”
Lundberg, a hockey player himself, adds that the opportunity to be connected with the game and the ice for every year is a great benefit to the job, made all the better by the stories created by the students and coaches every year.
“It’s one of the main reasons I took this position, was the six months at the ice rink,” he said. “I’m a winter lover, I have a thing for snow and ice. I just really enjoy it, getting out there and maintaining it, and putting smiles on kids’ faces hopefully.”
While all three come into the 2022-23 season from different paths and experience levels, Lundberg, Grant, and Hall will all be behind the scenes, ensuring that the Orioles boys and Osseo-Park Center girls hockey teams have quality home ice.
Osseo-Park Center girls hockey is set to play two games at Dick Vraa Memorial Ice Arena to start their season on Nov. 12 and 15, while the Orioles boys will begin their season later in the month.
