For almost a year, Osseo resident Marissa Oliver has been creating edible custom works of art, making and decorating custom sugar cookies with her business Doughlicious Cookies by Marissa.
Custom cookies were not something Oliver originally planned on getting into.
She grew up in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and has lived in the Twin Cities area for the last seven years.
“I am a full-time registered dietitian by day and cookie baker by night,” she said. “When I am not baking or decorating cookies I enjoy running, doing yoga, snuggling with my dog, and spending time with my husband.”
Although she does not have a professional background in baking, she has taken many food/cooking classes to obtain her dietetics degree and has a “wealth of knowledge when it comes to baking and food.”
Oliver’s inspiration to start her cookie business came about in a fun way.
“My husband is actually the crafty one in the family and wanted to try cookie decorating with royal icing,” she said. “We sat down one weekend and tried to learn it together. He ended up hating it and I loved it. After making many cookies for coworkers and family for practice, I realized I could sell and share my cookies with more people.”
Doughlicious Cookies by Marissa officially started in April 2022.
All of the baked goods are a sugar cookies with custom designs.
“I make custom cookies for all events including birthdays, bridal showers, baby showers, small weddings, retirement parties, bachelor parties, holidays. … The list is endless,” she said. “I will have preset themes for some holidays as well.”
Oliver offers her customers the option of specific-themed cookies as well.
“All of my cookie sets have been fun to decorate but my favorite was a Friends-themed bridal shower because of the 90s nostalgia and fun quotes,” she said.
In the future, Oliver may be offering additional flavors for her cookies.
“For now, I would like to continue to grow my business through word of mouth and social media,” she said. “Someday I foresee having a website for customers to order online.”
Oliver typically charges $36 per dozen cookies.
Customers can follow her at Doughlicious Cookies by Marissa on Facebook or doughlicious.by.marissa on Instagram.
