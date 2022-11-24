During my 20 years of reporting for the Osseo-Maple Grove Press, I have seen some very memorable events.
Osseo has seen redevelopment and new businesses come to town, as business staples continue to thrive.
The growth of Maple Grove from 2002 to now has been crazy. I started just before the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes opened. Since then, the Fountains at Arbor Lakes and Village Arbor Lakes were planned, developed and opened.
That is not including the number of new residential areas that have been developed during that time. The population of Maple Grove has increased by around 20,000 people since 2002.
A new hospital opened in Maple Grove in 2009. President George W. Bush came to visit Maple Grove in 2005.
I have only been a part of the paper for a tiny portion of its 100 years, but one moment sticks in my mind to this day. It was in April 2008, and as I sat at my desk in Osseo, I looked out the window to see dark, black smoke rolling by in the sky.
Myself and a few coworkers grabbed cameras and headed out to Central Avenue. There was the largest fire I had ever seen up close. As I watched the fire and smoke roll from ATVs, I saw the Osseo Fire Department work quickly and efficiently to tackle the fire. Other area fire departments came to help aid in getting the fire put out. Unfortunately, two businesses were affected by the fire, but the Osseo community came together and supported them.
History on the paper
The first edition of the Osseo Press was printed Nov. 29, 1923. It was 12 pages, which included local news, feature stories, cartoons, recipes, advertising, a supplement and a patent section.
Actually being able to touch the first-ever edition of the Osseo Press was something. So much history. So much change. It has all been preserved for the world.
The paper cost 5 cents an issue, or $2 for an entire year. Readers would follow the stories column by column, left to right.
The editor and publisher of the first paper was Lester Wilcox. Otto Bohling took over the paper in 1925 and H.W. Schultz purchased the paper in May 1926.
Werner Schultz became the editor of the paper in 1938. He sold the Osseo Press to Don Larson in January 1966.
Don Larson and his wife Carole operated the paper from 1966 until they retired in 1999.
When Don Larson took over the paper, he asked for help from the Osseo American Legion. The Legion was in need of a new roof for its basement facility, so the paper created a drive where portions of the new subscriptions would go towards helping the Legion. This drive was so successful, the Legion was able to build a full legion hall.
The paper’s former owner Carole Larson, former executive editor Peggy Bakken and former advertising director/manager Bruce Treichler, each have shared their history with the paper. Find those articles in this paper.
Looking forward
The cities of Osseo and Maple Grove will continue to grow and change. Residents will continue to do amazing things.
Our goal still remains the same. To inform readers of city news and events, as well as sharing stories of what your neighbors are doing. So, please keep sending in ideas for stories, photos and local events.
