Osseo officer writes the book on situational awareness

Even though he’s an officer in Osseo and a professor at Bemidji State University, Drew Moldenhauer can never forget his time in Ramsey. He not only grew up there, but spent nine years as a police officer for the city. Now 15 years into his law enforcement career, he’s used what he’s learned on the job and in the classroom to write his first book, “How Smart Police Officers Use Situational Awareness to Improve Safety.” Moldenhauer spoke to ABC Newspapers (a sister paper to the Press) about his book and how he credits his upbringing as one of the main inspirations for his turn as an author.
“It all ties back to Anoka County where a lot of training and teaching inspired me to write this book,” Moldenhauer said. “I grew up in Anoka County, I loved it and I have a lot to be thankful for there. This is my way of giving back to the people who helped along the way.”
Situational awareness, Moldenhauer says, is “the ability to perceive and understand things happening around you.” That includes being conscious of time passing and being able to predict actions and make good decisions through intuition. It’s a skill that Moldenhauer says can be essential in keeping yourself safe.
“If you’re dealing with a suspect, some red flags might pop up through your intuition,” Moldenhauer said. “They might have their hands in their pockets, they might not be listening and they have a thousand-yard stare. One future outcome might be that they have a weapon and you need to be prepared to find cover.”
Moldenhauer’s book is all about honing in the senses that make observations such as this routine and effective. He encourages readers to think through situations realistically and tactfully, often connecting back to everyday situations such as operating unfamiliar power tools or diving to make sure talking points are familiar and memorable.
Moldenhauer was able to write his book after making a switch to part-time law enforcement. Paired with teaching Law Enforcement Classes at STEP High School in Anoka and being an Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at Bemidji State University, plus a nudge in the right direction, he felt it was time to sit down and write.
“The biggest thing was that I left full-time law enforcement after 12 years,” Moldenhauer said. “I loved training and I had a teaching history. I felt like that was my niche where people said I did my best work. Then eventually I got told to look into Richard Gasaway.”
Gasaway has worked for more than 33 years as a firefighter-paramedic and fire chief, amongst other positions, and has written seven books on the topic of situational awareness. He co-authored this book, as he and Moldenhauer sat down with him to take his work on situational awareness for firefighters and adapt it to those in law enforcement.
Gasaway helped write the book and also published it under his publishing company, Gasaway Consulting Group, LLC. He helped mentor Moldenhauer through the new frontier of writing and publishing.
“I worked with him to take his material and change it to police work,” Moldenhauer said. “The book flowed pretty easily, it’s stuff people know but maybe never write about. The process was all new and unique to me. (Richard) was really good about arranging easy chapters for ease of reading.”
Now that the book is printed and ready for the public, Moldenhauer has been using his own classes as a way to get the message of situational awareness out to future criminal justice professionals. He hopes that he can extend that teaching from his own classroom and go out to teach others at Bemidji State and beyond.
“I assign it to all my students taking Introduction to Criminal Justice in Society. My dream is to see this as a part of more college policing classes,” he said. “I’d love to take it and present it at police academies, give everyone a book and give a speech. This book is a beginning point, there’s a presentation that goes really in-depth.”
This one book won’t be the end of his bibliography, either. Plans for book two are already in motion, with his scope only increasing. While his roots are in police work, he wants to make sure that students and professionals across the criminal justice profession have the opportunity to become more situationally aware and effective in their fields.
“I’m starting round two, I just haven’t decided what to call book two,” Moldenhauer said. “I didn’t want to pigeonhole situational awareness into policing, because you can relate it to everything. I want to find a niche for criminal justice professionals, which doesn’t include just policing but corrections and judicial positions and more.”
