Osseo officer writes the book on situational awareness

Osseo Police officer Drew Moldenhauer helped write a book on situational awareness.

Even though he’s an officer in Osseo and a professor at Bemidji State University, Drew Moldenhauer can never forget his time in Ramsey. He not only grew up there, but spent nine years as a police officer for the city. Now 15 years into his law enforcement career, he’s used what he’s learned on the job and in the classroom to write his first book, “How Smart Police Officers Use Situational Awareness to Improve Safety.” Moldenhauer spoke to ABC Newspapers (a sister paper to the Press) about his book and how he credits his upbringing as one of the main inspirations for his turn as an author.

“It all ties back to Anoka County where a lot of training and teaching inspired me to write this book,” Moldenhauer said. “I grew up in Anoka County, I loved it and I have a lot to be thankful for there. This is my way of giving back to the people who helped along the way.”

