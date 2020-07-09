Osseo native receives excellence award from Dunwoody

Osseo native, Andrew Hohn, was recently recognized as the Academic Excellence Award recipient from Dunwoody College of Technology.
While at Osseo Senior High School Hohn was introduced to Dunwoody and creating a career to be an engineer. He saw an apprenticeship program as an opportunity to set him in the direction he ultimately wanted to go and began the Buhler Apprenticeship Program in 2013.
Hohn recognizes the value of hands-on experience more than ever after completing the apprenticeship program and working in the industry, then moving on to pursue his first degree in automated systems and robotics at Dunwoody.
“Many engineers struggle with a lack of hands-on experience, and the most successful ones were technicians and tradespeople before they were engineers,” he said. But Hohn has always loved making things. “Invention is my greatest passion.”
Dunwoody selects one student from each program in every graduating class to recognize academic excellence based on their performance, attitude, involvement in the Dunwoody community, and representation of Dunwoody in life and work.
During his final semester, Hohn took SCARA robot programming to the next level by programming the robot to use LEGOS to build a small car. Although this sounds simple, he helped to develop new robot functions and 3D printed end-of-arm tooling that are now standard in the lab.
Hohn said, “I chose to use LEGO pieces for my robotic assembly project because they are interference-fit parts that demonstrate the needle-like precision of the Epson SCARA robots. The project led me to develop 3D-printed end-of-arm tooling for the Epson robots at Dunwoody, which my instructor and fellow students appreciated.”
He said this was a small example of the involvement and collaboration that the award is meant to inspire.
Beyond his project, Hohn said a more significant example is his work as a peer tutor for the college. “In that role, I have helped many of my fellow students learn math, electricity, electronics, programming, computer-aided design, and other subjects,” he added. If given the opportunity to teach others, he would be excited about that as well. Working on the Peer Tutor Team for the college has been one of his favorite activities during his time at Dunwoody.
Both his project and his peer tutoring work were part of the reason Hohn received the Academic Excellence Award.
Hohn expressed his appreciation for the Dunwoody community as a whole.
“Most of all I have enjoyed the people at Dunwoody,” he said. “I feel in tune with the faculty, the staff, and the students. We’re all like-minded individuals with the desire to learn and an appreciation for practical application, driven by our passion for making and doing things.”
Some of the most valuable lessons he has learned at Dunwoody are safety considerations and safe working practices.
After graduating with his associate’s degree this spring, Hohn plans to continue working for PaR Systems as an engineering technician, helping to build automated machines for the medical industry, and other clients, during this global COVID-19 pandemic. He will also join the inaugural cohort of the automation and controls engineering technology program this fall in pursuit of a bachelor of science degree.
“I hope to become an excellent engineer, inventing automated processes to help solve the world’s problems and make life better for people,” he said.
