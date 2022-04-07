Osseo moving ahead with 1st stages of park expansion

A concept rendering of what the expansion of Boerboom Veterans Park in Osseo could look like in the future. The Osseo City Council just approved the demolition of the two homes closest to the park. The council will also be revising the expansion plans before any expansion begins.
Over the past several years, the city of Osseo has acquired four homes next to Boerboom Veterans Park when owners wanted to sell their homes. The has purchased the homes with plans to expand the park to take the entire city block.
At the March 28 Osseo City Council meeting, the council took the first steps to make the expansion a reality.
City engineer Lee Gustafson, with WSB, presented the council with a proposal to demo the homes closest to the park at 17 Fourth Street NE and 16 Fifth Street NE.
“The two homes have become in disrepair and frankly should be torn down,” he said. “The other two homes are currently in good repair.”
Gustafson said WSB will conduct a walk-through of the building prior to demolition to ensure all regulated materials are removed and properly disposed of. WSB will be providing oversight prior to and during demolition activities.
Quotes for demolition would happen between now and May 1. The project would be awarded May 9. Demolition would begin around May 23, with completion by June 20.
The cost for the pre-demolition and demolition services is not to exceed $13,920. The money would come out of the Parks Fund.
Councilor Larry Stelmach said he was “excited” that the city was taking the step toward the park expansion. “This is going to be a huge milestone for us,” he said.
The council approved the engineering proposal for services with WSB.
