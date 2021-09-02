The Osseo City Council approved a grant that will be used for a portion of the costs for the Central Avenue reconstruction project at its Aug. 23 meeting.
In March, the city received a $100,000 Hennepin County Community Development Block Grant to use for the project, which includes reconstruction on Central Avenue in front of City Hall, along with sidewalks in front of City Hall and Steeple Pointe. For pedestrian safety, two sets of rectangular rapid flashing beacons will be installed along Central Avenue at Fourth Avenue and Fifth Avenue intersections.
The total cost for the project is $307,698.
According to City Administrator Riley Grams, the city has now received a subrecipient agreement, which stipulates certain requirements. These requirements can include documentation, fair wages, and other conditions in the contract the city must meet during the project to receive the funding.
The agreement with the county needs authorization from the City Council to move forward.
The council approved authorizing the execution of the subrecipient agreement with the Urban Hennepin County Community Development Block Program.
The Central Avenue Reconstruction project is scheduled for construction from Sept. 13 to Oct. 31. Landscaping will be done in October.
INDOOR MASK USE
The council also took up discussion on mask use inside of city buildings.
“We’ve seen a spike in the delta variant COVID cases here in the Twin Cities,” Grams said. “Based on that, I have had two council members have now reached out to me to ask if the city should consider masks for indoor city-owned buildings.”
He said he contacted staff at surrounding Hennepin County cities to see if they have mask mandates for city buildings. According to Grams, only the cities of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park have indoor mask requirements.
Grams said he contacted the Emergency Management Team to see if they wanted to make a recommendation on masks. “Ultimately they decided that the recommendation would be to strongly encourage masks,” he said. “We would put signage out. We could even put out disposal masks at the front counter.”
Grams provided the council with some requirements if it were to implement a new masking mandate inside city buildings Some of these requirements would include masking regardless of vaccination status, masks required for staff when in common areas, masks required for all people using the Community Center and masks required in the Senior Center.
Councilor Larry Stelmach said he did not have a problem with a sign stating masks were encouraged. He did not feel a city mandate was necessary as there is no state mandate currently in place. “I do not support the idea of forcing someone to wear a mask if they don’t want to in this public building,” he added.
Councilor Alicia Vickerman said she could see several sides to the discussion.
“This conversation is happening everywhere,” she said, adding that she “hasn’t put the mask away” yet. “I have young children who don’t have access to a vaccine.”
Vickerman said she would like to see a stronger encouragement for people to wear a mask in a public setting, such as City Hall.
Councilor Juliana Hultstrom agreed with strongly encouraging people to wear masks inside city buildings. She did say she was concerned about the upcoming Osseo Kids Halloween event at the Community Center where hundreds of people attend and the rooms get crowded.
Councilor Harold Johnson said because the variant is spreading and Hennepin County is requiring people inside its buildings to be masked, the city of Osseo should also have a mandate.
“I can imagine most people are going to take their precautions themselves,” Mayor Duane Poppe said. “You can mandate all you want, but people will do or not what they can to protect their kids.”
The council decided to have signs around city buildings that state masks are highly encouraged and provide masks for those who want one.
OTHER
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the promotion of police officer Adrianne Lamers from part-time to full-time.
APPROVED the hiring of Brendan Current as a part-time police officer. Even though Current left his full-time position to go to another department, he stated he would like to stay with the Osseo Police Department as a part-time officer.
