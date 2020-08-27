According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, there were 67,367 drug overdose deaths in the United States. Opioids were involved in 46,802 overdose deaths in 2018 (69.5% of all drug overdose deaths) Two out of three (67.0%) opioid-involved overdose deaths involved synthetic opioids.
Unfortunately, these kinds of deaths happen every day all across the country, and even close to home.
One Osseo resident’s life was cut short due to a drug overdose. Grant Simek was only 19 when he died inApril.
His mother Chrissy Princeton said her son was a sweet, loving, caring and funny kid. He was also an all-star athlete, with his favorite sports being basketball and football.
“He had a smile that could light up a room,” she said. “Grant had the funniest and most contagious laugh too. He was polite to everyone he met.”
He worked in the Osseo School District for Kidstop at Fernbrook Elementary School. Princeton said, “ I, too, work for the Osseo School district Kidstop program. Many of my co-workers in the district would tell me how proud of Grant I should be because he is such a wonderful person for the students, and how much the students loved him. I was and still am so very proud of him for that and many things.”
He had a special place in his heart for kids with special needs, according to Princeton. “He often worked with many special needs students and they loved him as much as he loved them,” she said.
Simek started to have struggles with depression and anxiety after tearing his ACL twice in ninth grade.
“Sports were his life,” Princeton said. “Grant became angry that his sports career ended. I think he thought that all he had to offer this world was his ability to be an athlete.”
ADDICTION & OVERDOSE
Simek’s family started noticing his behavior shifting. Princeton believes he started using marijuana to take away some of the anxiety and stress that he had. She added Simek had what was called Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome, where the marijuana attacked his organs. On a vacation in 2017, he was so sick he ended up in the hospital. Princeton said these episodes would happen around three times a year.
“His kidneys would shut down, and his heart would go into A-fib,” she said. “He hated that this would happen, but he would continue to take his chances with marijuana as an outlet for his pain, knowing that he would end up in the hospital sick. I think he was afraid, but he was addicted.”
She believes that her son started using pills as a way to stop using marijuana. “He wanted to feel a high, and I think that he believed that the pills could do that and wouldn’t end him up in the hospital,” she said. “We started seeing a different side of his addiction. I believe he started using Xanax, Percocet, etc. He knew he needed help, he just couldn’t get there. He hated seeing me cry and beg. He would tell me ‘mom I know you are my biggest advocate and I’m trying.’ I just couldn’t get him to go into treatment.”
On April 8, Princeton went to Simek’s bedroom and found him unconscious. She performed CPR, but he had died from an overdose of fentanyl disguised as Percocet.
CONNECTING
After her son’s death, Princeton reached out to the community. “I shared my story about Grant on Facebook on the Maple Grove 2.0 page,” she said. “I was searching for a chair to spray paint purple in honor of him. I got so much love and support from so many on that page when they heard my story and why I was painting the chair purple.”
The purple chair is to observe the empty spot at the family dinner table. “There will always be a spot at my table where Grant should be, but his life was taken by addiction,” she said.
This is where Kristy Barnett, a member of the Maple Grove City Council, connected with Princeton.
“She reached out on messenger and asked if she could share my story with the mayor of Maple Grove and wanted to help me,” Princeton said. “She became an angel in my life, and I think there is a reason I met her. I barely know her, but what she has done for me, words can never express. She is a wonderful and compassionate soul.”
Barnett said on the Facebook post she noticed others with similar stories and people mentioned that Aug. 31 is Overdose Awareness Day. “That’s when I got the idea,” she said of a proclamation from the city of Maple Grove.
Barnett sent Princeton a message with the idea of the city making a proclamation. The two spent time talking about Simek’s addiction issues, his death and the work to make sure his life wasn’t in vain. “No one in my family has passed away from an overdose but I have had family members deal with addiction issues,” Barnett said. “I really feel like she was brought in my life for a reason. Or maybe the other way around – I was brought in her life for a reason.”
She added that addiction can easily happen to anyone. “I know it is an issue for so many in the Maple Grove community,” she said. “It is something that the council and the police department have worked to prevent overdose and the use of drugs.”
PROCLAMATION
The Maple Grove City Council proclaimed Aug. 31, 2020, as International Overdose Awareness Day in Maple Grove. International Overdose Awareness Day is a global event to remember those gone too soon from overdose deaths.
The city will be lighting the Maple Grove Town Green in purple on Aug. 31 for this recognition.
Barnett said she hopes “Aug. 31 lets people know that we hear them, that we are listening, and that we care.”
She hopes to advocate the city does something similar every year in the future.
“Take a drive by Town Green on the night of the 31st to see the purple lights, tie a purple ribbon around a tree or a mailbox post in honor of someone you lost to an overdose or maybe in thanks that you didn’t lose them to an overdose,” Barnett said.
Princeton said she cries just thinking about the proclamation. “I pray I make him proud,” she said. “I want to make sure that his legacy lives on. He was more than addiction. By Maple Grove making this proclamation, it can spread the word about addiction and overdose awareness. I pray that maybe through my son’s story, he can save lives.”
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.