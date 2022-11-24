Osseo-Maple Grove Press celebrates 100th anniversary

(Photo courtesy of Peggy Bakken)

Bruce Treichler and Don Larson take a moment to chat in the Press office.

I became a retail advertising sales representative at Larson Publications in June of 1979. I had lived in Duluth at the time and had to look at a highway map to find out exactly where Osseo was and how to get there. I interviewed for the job with owner and publisher Don Larson, and a half-hour interview ended up being a 3-hour session as we discussed our histories and thoughts on the community newspaper business, something that would happen many more times during the years we worked together. During the interview I promised Don that if hired I would commit to at least a year with the company, a promise I more than lived up to in the next 35 years.

Osseo and Maple Grove were far different places then. Osseo was a small town surrounded by farms. Maple Grove was almost entirely made of farms, although a very few home developments had started to spring up, and the Maple Grove Mall on Bass Lake Road had just become the area’s big shopping center. Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center were the region’s retail hubs.

