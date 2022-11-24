Osseo-Maple Grove Press celebrates 100th anniversary

I became a retail advertising sales representative at Larson Publications in June of 1979. I had lived in Duluth at the time and had to look at a highway map to find out exactly where Osseo was and how to get there. I interviewed for the job with owner and publisher Don Larson, and a half-hour interview ended up being a 3-hour session as we discussed our histories and thoughts on the community newspaper business, something that would happen many more times during the years we worked together. During the interview I promised Don that if hired I would commit to at least a year with the company, a promise I more than lived up to in the next 35 years.
Osseo and Maple Grove were far different places then. Osseo was a small town surrounded by farms. Maple Grove was almost entirely made of farms, although a very few home developments had started to spring up, and the Maple Grove Mall on Bass Lake Road had just become the area’s big shopping center. Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center were the region’s retail hubs.
This was the time of locally, typically family-owned businesses. The bank, grocery store, drug store, hardware store, clothing store, car lot, service station, restaurant, and many others were owned by people who were our neighbors, who went to church with us, who belonged to local service clubs, and whose contributions funded our youth activities and most other local activities.
Our newspaper was also a family affair with Don as Owner/Publisher and his wife Carole Larson as Editor. After a bit of time I was promoted to advertising director, and met and married Peggy Bakken, the paper’s managing editor. Over the years Peggy and I handled day to day operations when Don and Carole were dealing with other interests they had in the newspaper world.
Over time, locally owned and operated businesses were largely taken over by corporations whose economies of scale made them more efficient to operate, but diminished their interest in the local community. This had direct effect of the community newspapers as the locally owned businesses tended to be our best advertisers. Then the rise of the internet caused more disruptions to the business model that kept local newspapers afloat. The Press adapted to these challenges first by its merger with newspaper groups, most recently with Adams Publishing, and by developing a strong Internet site, www.pressnews.com .
Although I retired in 2014, I continue to read and take an interest in the Osseo-Maple Grove Press, my local newspaper. I strongly believe there will always be a place for the local news reporting it provides to our community.
Bruce Treichler was the former advertising director/manager of the Osseo-Maple Grove Press before he retired in 2014.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.