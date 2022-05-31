The landscape of Osseo has changed. Residents will no longer be greeted by a familiar smile from “Osseo Al” as he rides his bike along the city streets or cheers on the Osseo Senior High sports teams.
Al Derheim, also known as Osseo Al, died May 25 from complications from diabetes. Several celebrations of life for him will be happening in the coming weeks.
A love for Osseo
Derheim grew up in Brooklyn Park, but moved to Osseo in the late 1960s.
He went to church and was confirmed in 1966 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and graduated from Osseo Senior High in 1970.
He has never had his driver’s license, but rode his bike everywhere.
Derheim moved to the Osseo Gardens in 2005.
Amy Dienslake met Derheim about 14 years ago and got to know him better when she was working in the concession stand at Osseo basketball and football games.
“He asked me if there were any jobs he could do for a little cash,” she said. “I would have him grab pops out of the coolers. He showed up with great spirit.”
During the 2014-15 school year, Derheim was awarded the “Super Fan Award” by the Osseo Sports Department. The different teams gave him sports memorabilia and passes to all the games. They also invited him to their banquets.
Dienslake said that during last year’s Osseo Legion baseball team’s trip to the Central Plains Regional Tournament in South Dakota, Derheim was also in attendance. “Coach Brad Kitzman drove him all the way to South Dakota so he could watch the tournament,” she said.
Even after Dienslake stopped working in the concessions, her relationship with Derheim continued.
“When I got to sit in the stands during my son’s senior year, I could hear Al yelling at the cheerleaders to cheer more,” she said. “He always kept me informed on the team’s stats and scores.”
She said that she was always around to give Derheim a ride, to have a daily chat on the phone, or with whatever he needed. “I kept an eye on him, along with some others,” she said.
Many people will also know Derheim for daily trips around Osseo on his bike. He had a route he would take and certain places he would stop to converse with his friends.
A usual stop for him was the Osseo Savitt Paint store to visit Teresa Aho and her dog Winnie. According to Dienslake, he liked to give Winnie treats.
One of Dienslake’s favorite stories of Derheim was the year the Osseo football team won the state tournament. “My husband Peter and I took Al to the game with us,” she said. “We had to stay a little later, so Al got a ride home with someone else. I found out that once Al got home, he got on his bike, and rode to where County Road 81 meets 169. He then rode his bike back to Osseo on County Road and escorted the bus filled with the football players back to the high school for a reception for the team in the gym. There were boys hanging out of the windows screaming his Al. The bus even slowed down for Al.”
She said he was also very excited to attend his high school reunion last year, which was postponed because of the pandemic.
The last place he worked was at Luna’s Specialty Bakery in Osseo before it closed. Dienslake said Derheim would help with clean-up. She did add that Derheim had received a degree from the Anoka Vocational School and started his working career in the kitchen at the Anoka State Hospital.
In 2016, he was the grand marshal of the Osseo Lions Roar Parade.
Derheim was also a piano player and he sang. Dienslake said the Thursday before he went to the hospital, they hung out while he played the piano and sang.
His passing, and remembering
When Derheim went to the hospital his brother Sky and Dienslake watched over him and helped him. Aho was able to be a visiting guest to help keep the bridge between Osseo residents and Derheim.
“It was really divine to have that Osseo connection back and forth,” Dienslake said.
She and Aho set up a Caring Bridge site to keep Osseo residents informed of how Derheim was doing. On May 23, Aho wrote, “As many of his friends already know, our friend, Allen, best known as Osseo Al, is in the hospital at North Memorial. Al has diabetes and the past few months Al’s health has declined and with the complications from diabetes it has worn his body down.”
No visitors were allowed as the hospital had limited visitation, but Dienslake and Aho shared texts, comments and greetings back with Derheim.
It was hoped he would be moved to the Villa in Osseo, but there was a delay, according to a May 24 Caring Bridge post. Aho wrote, “The family is working with a team to get him moved, but until then Al will stay at where he is. I read Al all the messages that I getting from his friends and any messages and comments posted. That seems to lift his spirits and he hears them all!”
Dienslake said the words legendary, smile, nice, and cheerleader are just some of the words she has heard over the past week when people talk about Derheim.
Osseo City Administrator Riley Grams said, “We were saddened to hear of Osseo Al’s passing. He was a fixture in our community for a long time and we will surely miss seeing him biking around town. The city wishes to express our condolences to Al’s family and friends.”
“Al is my friend, Al is your friend, Al is OUR friend! We love you Ol’Buddy,” Kitzman wrote on the Caring Bridge site.
Celebration of life
Three celebration of life events are planned. They are open to the public.
• Saturday, June 11, from 6-p.m. — Social celebration at Osseo Senior High School in the gym, 317 Second Ave. NW. There will be a eulogy service, “A walk down memory lane,” at 7:30 p.m. Dress in an Osseo/favorite sports team gear to celebrate Al’s love for sports.
• Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m. — A community gathering and appetizers will take place at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE, Osseo.
• Sunday, June 12, starting at 6 p.m. — Church Memorial Service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 710 E. Broadway St., beginning at 7 p.m. Treats, coffee, lemonade
Donations are welcome. Checks can be made out to: Osseo Athletic Department. Memo section: “In memory of Al.”
