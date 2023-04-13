Osseo looks to prevent the spread of Emerald Ash Borer within city

(Graphic courtesy of the city of Osseo)

The Osseo City Council approved an agreement for preventative treatments for the city’s ash trees against Emerald Ash Borer. Shown in white are the city’s publicly and privately owned ash trees.

The Osseo City Council approved an agreement for preventative Emerald Ash Borer treatments at its April 10 meeting.

Another topic of discussion was a presentation about No Mow May.

