Osseo looks to prevent the spread of Emerald Ash Borer within city

The Osseo City Council approved an agreement for preventative Emerald Ash Borer treatments at its April 10 meeting.
Another topic of discussion was a presentation about No Mow May.
Emerald Ash Borer Treatment
Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman said the city was interested in contracting with Rainbow Treecare to provide preventative treatments for the city’s publicly owned ash trees. The company would also provide discounted treatments to privately owned ash trees.
“These would be preventative treatments to preserve healthy trees,” Amerman said. “In response to growing incidents of Emerald Ash Borer infestations across the country, municipalities, cities have partnered with tree care companies to provide these kinds of treatments.”
He added that the most affordable and successful way to preserve the ash trees is through these kinds of preventative treatments.
“One of the perks for the city, is that if we enter into the agreement, [Rainbow Treecare] is willing to provide service at a significantly reduced rate,” Amerman said. City-owned trees would cost $4.35 per inch at DBH (diameter at breast height). Residents would also receive a discounted treatment rate of $7.25 per inch at DBH. They would need to contact Rainbow Treecare directly for services.
Amerman said that during the 2019 tree study, the city had 120 ash trees with a total DBH of 2,049 inches. If all 120 trees were still there, the cost of treating the trees would be a maximum of $8,913.
He added that the cost for losing a 14-inch diameter tree to Emerald Ash Borer would be $1,200 for removal and stump grinding.
The trees would be treated between mid-May and mid-October. The cost for the treatment would come from the capital improvement plan parks fund.
Councilmember Alicia Vickerman said she was concerned about losing a portion of the city’s tree canopy. “That canopy could be lost if we didn’t take action,” she said. “And if you think about how long it takes to build that up, that can be pretty significant.”
The council approved the agreement with Rainbow Treecare to provide preventative Emerald Ash Borer treatments in 2023.
No Mow May
The council also heard from Ashley Kennedy with Zero Waste Advocates of Minnesota about No Mow May, a movement that asks residents to pause mowing their lawns during May to allow flowers to bloom, which helps early-season pollinators.
Kennedy said the benefits of No Mow May are that it provides food for pollinators, promotes bird reproduction, and reduces the use of natural resources.
In 2020, Appleton, Wisconsin, was the first city in the country to adopt No Mow May. Last year, at least 10 cities in Minnesota participated and there are at least 23 participating this year.
Kennedy said No Mow May feeds pollinators, which are essential for agriculture. When the pollinators come out of hibernation in the spring, they need more food. Not mowing provides more food for pollinators by allowing flowering plants to bloom uninterrupted and in greater abundance, according to Kennedy.
Not mowing also saves on the use of gasoline, and less watering is needed as long grass shields the soil from the sun.
Kennedy added that No Mow May was optional for Osseo residents. She said some may decide to mow less frequently, if not at all, during May.
Councilmember Harold Johnson said he worried about neighbors with nice lawns getting upset by dandelion seeds getting into their lawns during this month. “I am not in favor of having this enacted,” he said. “If people want to do it, they can. I feel sorry for anybody that has a nice weed-free lawn.”
Councilmember Vickerman said she did not see that as an issue. “I think that is a common issue you have with neighbors no matter what,” she said. “I don’t think having the option to keep your grass a little bit longer is necessarily going to ruin someone else’s yard.”
Councilmember Juliana Hultstrom said she was in support of No Mow May.
Mayor Duane Poppe read a proclamation that makes May a month where residents and businesses do not need to mow and will not be fined for having long grass if they choose to participate.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the hiring of firefighters Seth Blomgren and Dan-Kha Michael Trinh.
APPROVED the hire of Police Reserve Officer Bobby Greene.
