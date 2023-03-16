New Osseo Police Lieutenant Todd Kintzi takes a photo with the Osseo City Council. Pictured are councilors Harold Johnson and Juliana Hultstrom, Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson, Kintzi, and councilors Alicia Vickerman and Mark Schulz.
During the March 13 Osseo City Council meeting, Police Lieutenant Todd Kintzi was sworn into the position during a ceremony. His badge and collar brass were pinned on by members of his family.
Kintzi officially started in the new position for the department on Feb. 1.
Police Chief Shane Mikkelson said, “Lieutenant Kintzi took over as the first and only lieutenant currently with the department. This is a new position to our the department.”
Kintzi’s background includes starting as a Community Service Officer and detention deputy in 1995 with Brooklyn Park Police. He was certified in Police Officer’s Standards and Training in 2004. In October 2007, he was hired by the Osseo Police Department as a part-time officer. In February 2008, he was promoted to full-time.
During his time in Osseo, he has held the positions of officer, evidence room overseer, code enforcement, working with the predatory offender registration program, and training officer.
“He has been awarded three times,” Mikkelson said. “Two letters of recommendation and an award with his work, actually in Brooklyn Park, going over and helping the Police Department in Brooklyn Park.”
He added that he has watched Kintzi grow in his career over the years. “I have watched him grow as a human being, becoming more of a leader within our department every single day,” he added.
Mikkelson continued, “I just want to say thank you Todd for stepping up. Thank you for taking on this role.”
Kintzi spoke before the council. “I guess I would just like to thank everybody, especially the council. You guys were on my interview panel for this position. And I’ve heard nothing by great support from everybody here.”
He added that he has been enjoying the extra work.
