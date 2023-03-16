During the March 13 Osseo City Council meeting, Police Lieutenant Todd Kintzi was sworn into the position during a ceremony. His badge and collar brass were pinned on by members of his family.

Kintzi officially started in the new position for the department on Feb. 1.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments