Osseo Legion continues to support community members during pandemic

The American Legion in Osseo has been a staple in the lives of many of its members. The pandemic has changed and even stopped the way some veterans and legion members have to spend their time since March.
After the state shutdown of some businesses and restaurants in March, of which the Legion was included, veterans were left without a place to go for lunch, dinner or just to meet up with friends.
The Legion stayed active on its Facebook page to help keep spirits up. A few weeks into the shutdown, the Legion interacted with its members by asking them to share photos of how everyone was coping.
Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Post Commander Walter Cole even updated the Legion members with a video. In March, he said the inside of the building had been cleaned even though the shutdown was still in place. “We want you to stay at home and be safe,” he said in his message. “Please stay safe and we’ll see you soon.”
This spring, the Legion offered its members who may have been in need of financial help a link to the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs.
In April, Legion members put the American flags and POW/MIA flags on the street light poles along Central Avenue. This was a few weeks early. Normally the Legion will put the flags up the week before Memorial Day, but “this year we decided it was time. Hope everyone is not going to stir crazy,” the Legion stated on its Facebook page.
Cole said after the shutdown, “we focused on the community.” He said the Legion donated $10,000 to CEAP and CROSS Services.
Another community event was the Commander’s Ruck on Oct. 10. “We had members that collected food in a sack and walked,” Cole said. All the donations were donated to CEAP.
“We collected over 300 pounds of food,” he added.
The Legion is planning another Commanders Ruck next April.
The Legion hosted its annual Memorial Day Ceremony, but this year it was a little different. Commander Cole lead a social distance ceremony. Attendees were asked to remain in their vehicles and listen to the program. A flag ceremony followed with people holding large American flags along the frontage road of County Road 81, spread six feet apart, and place the flags in the grassy area on the frontage road.
Cole said the Osseo Legion opened to the public on Aug. 24. This included the start-up of the steak fries, bingos, and meat raffles.
“The regulars are happy to be back,” Cole added. “Everyone is spread out. We clean the building every night. Everyone has to wear a mask.”
He did say that some of the regulars are not coming back yet. “We have an older crowd,” he added. “We understand they are staying at home to stay healthy.”
Currently, the Legion has closed again. An employee tested positive for COVID-19. On Oct. 26, the Legion posted this message on its website, “We are following all CDC guidelines to clean the entire post. For the safety of everyone, we found it necessary to close the entire building. We will update everyone of our reopen date when we know.”
On Veteran’s Day, the Legion is planning an event at Central Park of Maple Grove’s Veterans Memorial. Check with the Legion for more details as things may have changed.
To learn more about the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, visit legionpost172.org.
