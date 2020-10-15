An Osseo graduate was one of 15 students and alumni awarded a Fulbright Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year.
The Fulbright Program was created and funded by Congress in 1946 to promote international good will through the exchange of students and scholars in all areas of education, culture, and science. The program awards approximately 1,900 grants annually in all fields of study, and operates in more than 140 countries worldwide.
Emily McCarthy, a graduate from Osseo High School and a recent University of Minnesota graduate, is studying in Bahrain.
After she graduated from Osseo High School, she spent a year studying to become a pastry chef before beginning her studies at the U of M.
During this time she also began teaching at the Adult Basic Education Center in Columbia Heights, where she helped a large immigrant population complete high school education, complete citizenships exams, and gain admissions to colleges and universities.
While she is studying in Bahrain, McCarthy will serve as an English teaching assistant and plans to participate in local arts and literature while developing her Arabic skills. In the future, she plans to complete a Ph.D. in Arabic.
McCarthy graduated in May from the U of M with a major in comparative literature and cultural studies and a minor in Arabic.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
