The Osseo Holiday Cheer event was a huge success.
Explore Osseo, a group that focuses on local businesses, along with Created By Me and Osseo Savitt Paint, created Osseo Holiday Cheer Facebook event asking for donations for the elderly living at assisted living facilities in town. The donations sought included: blankets, slippers, slipper socks, games, snacks, lotion, lip balm, toothbrushes, hand sanitizer, puzzles, etc.
Just in time for the holidays, some Osseo seniors were able to receive donations from generous members of the community.
“We were able to get enough donations that every resident at Benedictine Living Community and Osseo Gardens were able to receive a bag! Each bag had a blanket, slippers/slipper socks, snacks, lotion, hand wash, a game and more,” said Teresa Aho, of Osseo Savitt Paint,
According to Aho, there were even some handmade blankets donated, including some quilts made by a 87-year-old Deane Gradous from Maple Grove. She had been working on them since March.
The bags were distributed to both locations on Dec. 23.
“What an amazing and generous community we live in,” Aho said.
