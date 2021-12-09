The annual Osseo Minidazzle event brought the community out to Boerboom Park and Central Avenue to watch a parade of Osseo police squads and fire trucks, along with Maple Grove fire trucks Friday, Dec. 3. The highlight of the parade was at the end with the arrival of Santa riding on the back of the 1929 Osseo fire truck.
After the parade, children lined up to get a visit and picture with Santa. Everyone was invited to stroll the park and look at the wooden holiday village or stay warm by the large bonfire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.