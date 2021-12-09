The annual Osseo Minidazzle event brought the community out to Boerboom Park and Central Avenue to watch a parade of Osseo police squads and fire trucks, along with Maple Grove fire trucks Friday, Dec. 3. The highlight of the parade was at the end with the arrival of Santa riding on the back of the 1929 Osseo fire truck.

After the parade, children lined up to get a visit and picture with Santa. Everyone was invited to stroll the park and look at the wooden holiday village or stay warm by the large bonfire.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments