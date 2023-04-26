The Osseo City Council spent much of its April 24 meeting discussing the actions of one member of the council regarding a committee that has recently been formed for planning the city’s upcoming 150th-anniversary celebration. Councilmember Harold Johnson ended up walking out of the meeting before it was adjourned.

The city will be turning 150 in 2025, and there have been talks by city staff and some longtime residents about what the city could do for the celebration. The city has asked the community for its input as well as city history.

