The Osseo City Council spent much of its April 24 meeting discussing the actions of one member of the council regarding a committee that has recently been formed for planning the city’s upcoming 150th-anniversary celebration. Councilmember Harold Johnson ended up walking out of the meeting before it was adjourned.
The city will be turning 150 in 2025, and there have been talks by city staff and some longtime residents about what the city could do for the celebration. The city has asked the community for its input as well as city history.
In the council packet for April 24, it stated “Staff was recently made aware of a meeting set up by Councilmember Johnson to be held on April 26 located at Realife Coop. Before this announcement, staff was not aware that any formal committee had been discussed and/or approved by the City Council, nor [was] any council liaison or staff liaison appointed. Additionally, the city is not aware whether this committee was made open to the general public to solicit interested individuals.”
Several members of the council raised concerns about potential open meeting law violations by Johnson related to the creation of the 150th Celebration Committee. The council packet stated, “It has been a long-standing practice to use city staff (whether that is the City Administrator, the City Attorney, or a specific city staff member who is a liaison to a specific committee) to communicate and disseminate information between members of an elected body, as long as elected officials are not using the ‘reply all’ function in responding to the email.”
Council discussion
Councilmember Juliana Hultstrom said she and Johnson have always had a relationship with respect, but she was disappointed with his recent actions regarding the 150th celebration planning.
“On April 7, you called me and told me what your actions were that you had emailed all the Historical Preservation Committee and chose to make yourself the chair and set the place where these meetings would take place,” she said. “I told you at the time that I felt that your actions had been wrong.”
She felt because city staff was not alerted to the meeting, it was wrong on his part.
“You chose to do this all on your own, without anybody else,” Hultstrom said. “You took it upon yourself to go to this committee and set something up with all committee members that have been appointed by this council and left everybody else out.”
She added the City Council needs to continue respecting each other by including everyone and that one person doesn’t “take over” something. Hultstrom stated that most city committees are chosen by applications.
Councilmember Alicia Vickerman spoke next, agreeing with what Hultstrom mentioned.
“I kind of feel like it’s really important that we all just operate under the same set of norms,” she said.
Councilmember Mark Schulz stated he felt the same as the other members. He mentioned Johnson’s actions at previous meetings where he has gone off-topic and provided handouts.
“The ambush game appears to be the way you’re playing this year,” Schulz said. “I personally never saw that in all my years with you on the council prior to coming back here. That was concerning to me. It doesn’t seem in the spirit of a respectful workplace.”
He stated that any council member can get something put on a City Council agenda with the support of another member.
Next, Johnson was able to state his side of the story. He said that when the city’s 100th celebration was planned in the 1970s, it was done by the Chamber of Commerce, Osseo Lions and other citizen volunteers, and the city was not involved.
He said he did not receive any response from the City Administrator related to the request for a committee meeting space.
“A few from that period and many others with a strong interest in Osseo have indicated an interest in the 150th planning,” he said.
Johnson added that the planning committee is not looking for support from the city other than interest that the city works on the historic water tower and expand Boerboom Park to take over the full block as future plans indicate the city wants to do.
Schulz responded, stating, “One of the things that stuck out to me, again, was just the fact that you want to do all this stuff on your own.”
Johnson responded by saying, “[With] the 100th, the city was not involved, it went off successfully.” He said there was a group of volunteers that wants to work on and set up the 150th celebration.
Vickerman said she did not understand the logic that the city would not want to be involved. “It’s of the city,” she said. “The idea that the city wouldn’t have an understanding with those organizations is preposterous to me.”
She added it seems that Johnson had taken away the planning from the city except for the water tower and the park expansion.
“What if the city wants to do more?” she asked. “It feels like you’re making a rule that’s all the city can do.”
Hultstrom asked Johnson if he ever asked another councilmember to be a second to put the planning item on a council agenda. Johnson said he didn’t think it was necessary.
She added it was the city’s celebration. He said, “They had nothing to do with the 100th, so why are they trying to take over the 150th?”
Hultstrom said that was 50 years ago.
Vickerman said Johnson was overstepping.
Johnson leaves
Hultstrom said she felt the 150th celebration needed to come back before the council as an agenda item and the planning needed to go back to the city.
“Post it, according to law,” she said. “Open it up to applications of interest. And this council appoints committee members.”
At that point in the meeting, Johnson packed up and left.
No formal action was needed, but the City Council will consider the 150th celebration planning at a future meeting’s agenda.
