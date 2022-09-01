Osseo council to add new police lieutenant position

(Screenshot)

Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson asks the Osseo City Council for approval for a police lieutenant position Aug. 22.

At its Aug. 22 meeting, the Osseo City Council heard a request from Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson for a new police lieutenant position within the department. He also asked to fill a vacant full-time officer position.

