Osseo council to add new police lieutenant position

At its Aug. 22 meeting, the Osseo City Council heard a request from Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson for a new police lieutenant position within the department. He also asked to fill a vacant full-time officer position.
In other matters, the council considered the lease for the Hennepin County Library’s Osseo branch.
Police matters
Mikkelson informed the council that staffing among police departments has been an issue. “It hadn’t really hit our department for several years,” he said. “We’ve been pretty consistent in our staffing levels, being able to hire officers, have enough people on our department to really run 24/7 with a limited staff.”
He said the part-time officers and the same four full-time officers have been consistent over the years, but since 2020 things have changed. “We are in the midst of the biggest labor shortage we have ever seen across the state,” he said. “We, in the Osseo Police Department, saw a jump in our call load the last several years. “
In 2022, Mikkelson said the department lost two officers to other police agencies. “Everyone is struggling and looking for police officers and when you’re trying to compete with larger agencies or higher pay, it’s really hard to keep your people within your department,” he said.
Two officers have been hired, but won’t be ready for solo patrol until November.
This has led to officers not having short-term vacation time and working overtime just to fill shifts.
He asked permission from the council to create the new police lieutenant position. “This position would be an administrative position,” Mikkelson said. “So this would be a position that would help on my end as far as assisting me with some of the administrative duties, but also give us the flexibility, because it would be a salaried position, to then have that person being able to fill shifts as needed or being assigned to a shift or an area. It will also give us some supervision at night, that would be the primary time of working. And working a lot of weekends.”
Councilor Alicia Vickerman said she felt this position would give the department another step to retain officers. “I think this a good solution,” she said.
City Administrator Riley Grams said the position would be non-union. Mikkelson said, “You can’t have a union member discipline another union member. You have to have someone outside of the union doing that. Which, right now, falls on me.”
The council approved the police lieutenant position description. This position will be added to the 2023 budget.
In a related police matter, the council also approved the posting for a full-time police officer position.
Osseo Library lease
The council also approved a lease extension for the Hennepin County Library branch located inside Osseo City Hall.
Grams said the current lease agreement between the city and the library system was set to expire Dec. 31.
“We have enjoyed having a resource such as the Osseo Library branch here for a number of years, dating back to 2002,” he said. “It’s amazing how many people come in when it’s closed and they’re upset. It does get its use.”
In 2017, the county began paying the city $1,000 annually to cover costs for utilities such as electric, gas and water for the space.
The new lease will run from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2027.
Other
In other action, the council:
APPROVED the special event permit for Duffy’s Lions Roar Party, Sept. 9 and 10.
ACCEPTED the North Hennepin Community College Foundation City Golf Classic Trophy.
APPROVED the promotion of firefighter Luke Churchill to Lieutenant 13.
