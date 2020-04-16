Osseo business makes hand sanitizer during pandemic

One Osseo business has found a way to bring aid to the community during this pandemic.
Normally, Osseo’s Ceramic Industrial Coatings has two businesses. One is industrial wood, where it supplies furniture and cabinet and building companies. The other is contract manufacturing, which blends and packages various alcohol-based chemicals like car polishes, cleaners, adhesives and paints.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ceramic Industrial Coatings has decided to make hand sanitizer. The decision to temporarily change the products it manufactures was a simple one.
“We have a very safe factory and are experienced in using very similar chemicals,“And we have the correct equipment for making and filling the bottles,” said Rob Laubscher, president of Ceramic Industrial Coatings. “When the virus situation started, our team wanted to help and we wanted to find a way to put our equipment to good use. We knew there would be a shortage of sanitizers so as soon as we could get approved with an FDA product, we got started.”
Laubscher said both the factory and the sanitizer formulation had to get FDA approval.
“In addition, we are using pharmaceutical grade raw materials and following strict procedures for cleanliness and quality testing,” he said. “We do have lots of experience in making similar products and have chemists on-site to help facilitate new products like this.”
Because of the similar products made at Ceramic Industrial Coatings, changing gears to make sanitizer has not been too difficult. Laubscher said there is a lot of equipment and automated filling lines at the business. Mixing and filling equipment has been dedicated to sanitizer production.
“The biggest problem we have is getting the raw materials and bottles,” he said. “There is a shortage of most items and that is limiting us right now.”
The amount of sanitizer Ceramic Industrial Coatings can produce is limited to the raw materials, which Laubscher said the purchasing team has been chasing down every day. He added they expect to average a couple thousand a week during April.
Both gallon and quart-sized bottles are being filled.
“There is a shortage of easy pump and spray bottles so we are using bottle and cap sizes we have for other products,” Laubscher added.
He said the company is still in the process of finding a distributor for the sanitizer.
“Our first priority will be any local agencies – emergency response and fire and police agencies,” he said. “After that, and if we can make more, we would ideally supply some critical businesses like delivery companies and service companies whose drivers need this, then our customers and any local needs – senior homes, other businesses, etc.”
There is a link on the Ceramic Industrial Coatings website (paints.com under What’s New section) where people can send requests.
“I want to say a big thanks to our production team members at the Osseo factory for getting this started up,” he added. “Secondly, if anyone needs sanitizer, please connect through our website and our team we will try help.”
Osseo business makes hand sanitizer during pandemic
By Alicia MIller
Ceramic Industrial Coatings in Osseo is using part of its manufacturing facility to make hand sanitizer during the3 COVID-19 pandemic.
An up-close look at the hand sanitizer line at Ceramic Industrial Coatings.
