When her husband died years ago, Lyn Miller Lacoursiere recalls being “so sad, and having so much grief.”
She said, “I started writing down my feelings. I was angry and lonely. I wrote every day and kept at it for a couple of days.”
Her writing eventually morphed into poetry and some short stories. “I joined a writer’s group at North Hennepin Community College and went to class there for a couple of years,” Lacoursiere said. “I wrote one short story the group liked, and a friend said, “This is good; keep writing.’”
She found she had enough material by then to fill a book. “I put my first three books in the closet,” Lacoursiere said. “I didn’t dare go public with them.”
She finally published her first book, a mystery called “Nightmares and Dreams,” set in a community she called Birch Lake.
It might have been inspired by a favorite summer memory.
“We used to go to Hackensack every summer and sell antiques,” Lacoursiere said. “I rented space at a resort for four years. I loved it.”
Soon she found she had written six mystery books that were connected, adventure stories all starring a main character named Lindy Lewis. Lacoursiere has written other freestanding books, as well.
“My stories use pieces of myself, people I know, and places I’ve been, and I just embellish them,” Lacoursiere said.
She has just finished her 14th book, titled “The Heist,” and is working on number 15 now. “I take my coffee every morning, go to my home office, and open up my computer,” she said. “It’s a great, great feeling.”
“I’m a widow, a retired senior citizen, and I’ve got to have something to do,” Lacoursiere said. “I need to have something in life that keeps me going.”
She writes every day, she said, “from the time I get up until noon. And then I always come back to it later in the day.”
Writing a complete book takes a year, and so far, Lacoursiere has published a book each summer since she began writing. She conducts book signing events each fall, usually at her church in Maple Grove. “I’ve been to book signings and Christmas boutiques around the country,” she said. “I’ve got a following.”
A native of northern Minnesota, Lacoursiere said she lived in Minneapolis for many years, then lived in Brooklyn Park and Maple Grove, before moving to Osseo. She has four children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
“I’ve worked at different places,” she said. “I worked at the Sheraton Hotel for 17 years and retired from Byerly’s 13 years ago. I’ve always worked. But I’ve finally retired for good. And I found that I needed discipline in my life.”
Writing brings that discipline, she said, and also an escape. “I stay in my little world, and I can forget what’s going on,” Lacoursiere said.
People often ask her how they can start writing. “I tell them to buy a nice tablet they like and some pens,” she said. “Then sit down and start writing about what you’re doing, what you’re feeling. Don’t worry about proper punctuation or spelling. It’s very easy to start. I used to buy yellow legal pads that I used for years, but then I bought a computer.”
For more information: lynmillerbooks.com
