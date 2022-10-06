A majority of the Sept. 26 Osseo City Council meeting was dedicated to a proposed multi-family housing project that would be located at one of the city’s gateways.
The Hall Sweeney Housing project would be located along the western side of the 600 block of Central Avenue. To the north of the development is 93rd Avenue and to the west is Central Avenue.
The project would combine five properties (commercial buildings, a single-family home and a vacant lot) along the Central Avenue block into a single lot and then redevelop the site into a 143-unit, four-story apartment building.
Across Central Avenue is the Benedictine Living Community, and to the south is Realife Cooperative.
Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman said, “Right now, ownership, I believe, is contingent on approval from the city council. So if you look up property records, they are not listed as the owner but they will be prior to any development on the site.”
A total of 109 underground parking stalls and 47 surface stalls are proposed.
Access to the development would come from a single access off of Sixth Street, at the south side of the side.
Amerman said the top floor of the building would be recessed along Central Avenue and along Sixth Avenue to “reduce the canyon effect.”
The exterior of the building is proposed to be constructed with a mix of aluminum, brick masonry, metal siding, cast stone, wood printed metal panels, fiber cement panels and composite windows. Colors include brown, tans and beige.
The trash would be enclosed between the common area and parking lot, for accessibility for pick up.
Applicant Jeff Sweeney said, “It’s obvious that everyone cares very strongly about this great community. And that’s one of the attractions for us, that we considered investing in the community.”
He added they were long-term investors in their product. Sweeney added the walkability of the city was another reason people would rent from the proposed development.
“We will have 10% affordable units,” he said.
Sean Sweeney, another applicant, spoke more about the Osseo project.
“It will be a mix of studio, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms,” he said. The building will have a co-working space, fitness space, active pet area, bike storage room, and a rooftop deck area with grills as some of the amenities.
The plan would be to start construction early next year.
Councilor Alicia Vickerman said she felt the project fit in with the area. “It does increase the density down there,” she said. “There will just be more people around. But it is part of our responsibility to look for ways to develop our city so that we can keep up with inflation and the rising costs of running a city.”
Public comment
The audience area of the council chambers was filled with interested community members.
Kenny Nelson, a resident and member of the Planning Commission, said he voted against the project because he didn’t feel enough people knew about the public hearing. He added he wasn’t for or against the project.
Karen Ruzicka, a resident of Realife Cooperative, said the residents were not given notice of the public hearing for the project at the Planning Commission. She was worried about potential traffic congestion with the entrances to Realife and the proposed development.
Roseanna Garibaldi asked where the green space would be for children to play. Jeff Sweeney said there were be a limited amount of children living in the units. “It’s the design,” he said. “It’s an urban feel for people who want a walkable community.”
Zach Lawrence, the owner of JML Motors, one of the businesses that would be removed to make for the project, said this was his way out. “I just want to tell everybody here, that me being one of the businesses, I am ready to go,” he said.
Ginny Conwell, a Realife resident, said what she was most concerned about was that the building would be curb to curb and four stories. “To turn on to Central, right or left, and being a senior building has been difficult,” she said.
Chris Rains, 624 Central Ave. business owner, said he and other businesses in his building plan on staying in Osseo. “To my knowledge, even Osseo Vacuum is looking for a location,” he said.
Final decision
Mayor Duane Poppe said many of the questions and concerns from the audience were similar to those asked when the 5 Central project was before the council. “Everyone thought that was going to be so detrimental to everything in the neighborhood,” he said. “I think it’s an asset to the city.”
He thanked those who came to the meeting.
The council unanimously approved the site and building plan for the Hall Sweeney Housing project.
There are several conditions for the approval. Some of those include revised landscape plans from the applicant, increasing vegetation for screening purposes, updating information on bicycle parking, and the site plan being valid for one year following this approval.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.