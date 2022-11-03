For Osseo Senior High alum Johnson Fallah, the journey to the highest levels of student-athletics has been hard-fought. Now, as a NCAA DI athlete, Fallah has found time to thrive. His journey has taken him from Osseo to Crookston, and now to his current homebase of Saint Paul, where he plays football for the University of St. Thomas.
As an Osseo cornerback, Fallah was as dedicated of a player as ever. In his final season, 2017, he played six games and made 17 tackles, three interceptions, and a defensive touchdown. Fallah achieved on and off the field while attending Osseo, winning the Osseo Excellence Award in 2018.
The Orioles was the starting point for Fallah’s football journey, having only begun playing the sport as a sophomore amid years of playing basketball. When it came to the importance of Osseo football, Fallah kept it simple but clear on the lasting impact.
“[Head Coach Ryan Stockhaus] taught me that in football, you have to work for it, the game doesn’t come easy,” he said.
With the opportunity now to look back on those years, Fallah explained that he wanted to have been a better presence in the locker room, building on the tools he’s gained while playing collegiate football.
“[I would] be a better leader,” he said. “I feel like I’m a guy that considers himself a leader, but I didn’t do that in high school. I was just a guy that came in and did the work. If I could go back I would just try and be more supportive and helpful to the other guys and just put in more effort.”
Fallah initially attended the University of Minnesota Crookston starting in 2018, playing NCAA DII football in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The program, however, was cut abruptly at the end of 2019, forcing the defensive back to find a new home, eventually transferring to the University of St. Thomas. The Osseo-alum performed well in 2019 for a team that struggled collectively. In eleven games, he made 48 tackles, had one interception, and defended four passes.
On his move, Fallah explained that he was looking for a place where his faith, of great importance to him, could play a role.
“I was just looking at schools where I could be close to my family, because my family means a lot to me and Crookston was about four hours from home,” he said. “I wanted to be close to my family and able to see them every once in a while, instead of only on holiday breaks.”
The Tommies stood out even more due to connections Fallah had kept since his high school years, when he had interacted with a variety of schools during recruitment season.
“[St. Thomas Defensive Coordinator Wallie Kuchinski] had kept in touch with me, so I had always trusted him,” he said. “[St. Thomas] was a place I could feel like I was home, and I could get a job after college… the faith and the academics here are really good and they set a high standard for us too.”
Following his transfer to St. Thomas in 2020, Fallah has become one of many key pieces as a defensive back during the school’s transition from NCAA DII to DI, leaving MIAC football for the Pioneer Football League. In PFL play, Fallah has found his stride, appearing in all 10 of the Tommies’ games in their debut 2021 season.
Fallah collected three interceptions for 32 combined yards, ending the year with 16 total tackles and 10 passes defended. While the Tommies were not able to take part in a postseason due to their transition, their first year of NCAA DI football would impress, finishing fourth of 11 with a 6-2 conference record, 7-3 overall.
The move to NCAA DI football has had its challenges, but Fallah explained he is proud of the way the Tommies have stuck to their traditions regardless of the new environment.
“Our culture is not going to change, we aren’t going to change who we are just because we’re moving up two divisions,” he said. “If we stay true to ourselves and work hard, [our coaches] do a great job of creating an environment here and making sure everyone fits in.”
Even after all the twists and turns in his footballing life, Fallah isn’t afraid to admit he’s still learning as a senior defensive back.
“I still learn every piece of football that I can,” he said. “I feel like I’m still in the middle of the learning process because I’ve only played for six, seven years. I feel like every now and then I’ll realize something new that I didn’t know before. I’ve learned that to improve myself, I have to help others out. What the team needs comes before any individual wants.”
Fallah has carried his determination into the 2022 season, playing in six games for the Tommies as of Nov. 2, making 11 total tackles, defending two passes and forcing one fumble. St. Thomas is currently atop the PFL with a 5-0 conference record, 7-1 overall, leaving Fallah as a member of a truly high-performing NCAA D1 team.
