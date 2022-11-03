For Osseo Senior High alum Johnson Fallah, the journey to the highest levels of student-athletics has been hard-fought. Now, as a NCAA DI athlete, Fallah has found time to thrive. His journey has taken him from Osseo to Crookston, and now to his current homebase of Saint Paul, where he plays football for the University of St. Thomas.

As an Osseo cornerback, Fallah was as dedicated of a player as ever. In his final season, 2017, he played six games and made 17 tackles, three interceptions, and a defensive touchdown. Fallah achieved on and off the field while attending Osseo, winning the Osseo Excellence Award in 2018.

