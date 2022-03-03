Jerome Williams wasn’t even thinking about football. As a 15-year old kid walking the halls of Osseo Senior High, the six-foot, three-inch, 240-pound freshman loved playing his favorite sport which he had for years: basketball.
But one day, as Williams was walking around, a football coach came up to him and asked if he would consider trying out football. Williams said he would give it a try and came to the next practice. He found a home on the freshman team’s defensive line and played in the last three games that season.
One year later, Williams moved up to the varsity team, but on the offensive line. “It was a major jump in competition,” Williams said.
During that time, the kid who thought he was a better basketball player than a football player became good on the gridiron. So good that in early February, Williams, now a junior, committed to playing football for the University of Minnesota.
In October 2021, Iowa State made an official offer, Williams’ first Division 1-offer. To say he was shocked would be an understatement. Williams asked the Cyclones coaches to repeat the offer on the phone because he couldn’t believe it.
“I wasn’t expecting to be this good when I started,” Williams said. “I didn’t see any potential in me. But my coaches did.”
In late September, Osseo head coach Ryan Stockhaus was driving from the hospital where his wife delivered their second child to a game in Stillwater that night when he got a call from former University of Minnesota tight ends coach Clay Patterson. He congratulated Stockhaus on the new baby and also wanted to talk about Williams.
“At that point, I knew there was an investment in the recruiting process,” Stockhaus said. “The Gophers were very present and active. It was very evident Jerome was someone they wanted.”
Thinking he might get an offer by late in his senior year, after Iowa State, Williams began getting offer after offer from other Division 1 schools, including Illinois, Kansas, and West Virginia.
The most impactful offer came Oct.26 from the University of Minnesota. Throughout the recruiting process, Stockhaus got to take Williams on several gameday visits to the university. Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck returned the favor a few weeks ago when he came to Osseo to see Williams in his home element.
With all the media attention and Gopher hype in the Osseo football program directed towards Williams, Stockhaus hopes others can see the talented group of Orioles that along with Williams hope to take the team to the next level in 2022. “We have a really good junior class,” Stockhaus said. “We have a lot more talent to show.”
Williams went to see the Gophers practice for their bowl game in December, and after attending, he told Stockhaus he was almost ready to commit on the spot. “Everything he was at [the University of Minnesota], he really felt their love,” Stockhaus said. “It was very clear for Jerome that [Minnesota] was the top-runner.”
“I want to be somewhere where I’m wanted,” Williams said. “[The Gophers coaching staff] cares about me individually as a person. I could go to [Fleck] if I had questions about life in general.”
Ever since the Osseo football staff found Williams in the hallway freshman year, he has grown as both an athlete and a person. As a sophomore, when he first played varsity, Stockhaus told him that if truly committed to football, he had untapped potential.
“We said to him, ‘you don’t understand how good you can be,’” Stockhaus said. “And then we really saw him grow up to make football a priority.”
Stockhaus would tell you that as a sophomore, Williams wasn’t really that good and that he played more out of necessity than luxury. But in the offseason, Williams committed to becoming the best version of himself on the gridiron.
At one point, Stockhaus got a random text from Williams that he was watching film, something the sophomore didn’t do much off before the season. “That was music to my ears,” Stockhaus said. Williams told Stockhaus that from the film he saw, he wasn’t very good and that he needed to get in the weight room and become stronger.
Now, Stockhaus describes his junior as a “first to arrive, last to leave” kind of kid. “This year he was leaps and bounds better,” Stockhaus said.
Outside of being a dominant force on the field, Williams’s lead-by-example approach has resonated with teammates. Even in a grueling film session, Williams would still have a smile on his face, not letting the criticisms affect his ability to practice and get better.
“We really saw him mature,” Stockhaus said. “He looked like one of the best offensive linemen in the state. He is still super raw…his best football is yet to come. I love the kid. We would do anything for him. We’re super pumped he is staying home.”
