Options for Women Cornerstone Baby Cafe in St. Michael is a free drop-in breastfeeding support group that happens on the third and first Friday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon. The support group is staffed by a nurse practitioner and registered nurses and is located at Options for Women at 204 Central Ave. E. in St. Michael.

“It’s a safe space to breastfeed for your first time in public,” Family Nurse Practitioner and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant Callie Sahr said. “If there are weight concerns with babies they can come in and do a weighted feed if they’re curious about how much milk they’re transferring during breastfeeding. We do a before and after a weighted feed and see how much milk is transferred and we help with people’s latches.”

