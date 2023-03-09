Options for Women Cornerstone Baby Cafe in St. Michael is a free drop-in breastfeeding support group that happens on the third and first Friday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon. The support group is staffed by a nurse practitioner and registered nurses and is located at Options for Women at 204 Central Ave. E. in St. Michael.
“It’s a safe space to breastfeed for your first time in public,” Family Nurse Practitioner and International Board Certified Lactation Consultant Callie Sahr said. “If there are weight concerns with babies they can come in and do a weighted feed if they’re curious about how much milk they’re transferring during breastfeeding. We do a before and after a weighted feed and see how much milk is transferred and we help with people’s latches.”
The Baby Cafe also helps look for what causes problems during lactation, like baby lip or tongue ties.
Options for Women Cornerstone is a nonprofit pregnancy medical clinic and resource center that provides free services. Their services include ultrasounds, peer counseling, pregnancy testing, material assistance, the Cornerstone Baby Cafe, Earn While You Learn, STD testing and education, referrals, and more.
“We are the only free pregnancy and medical clinic and resource center in all of Wright County,” Nurse Manager and Options for Women Cornerstone and Certified Lactation Councilor Rachel Moehen said.
Michael McNelis MD of AlinaHealth is the Medical Director at Options for Women Cornerstone and performs ultrasounds. Staff members from Options for Women Cornerstone work with clients one-on-one to help them with applications for things like medical, food, and financial assistance.
Material assistance includes items such as free maternity clothing, hair products, breastfeeding supplies, and toys. Earn While You Learn is an educational program. Moms can earn points from taking these classes and can use their points to shop in the Baby Boutique or get gift cards.
The Baby Boutique has items such as diapers, wipes, baby clothing, changing tables, pack-n-plays, strollers, and more. Clients can also become CPR certified by one of the nurses at Options for Women Cornerstone, and they will earn points from that.
“We have a learning curriculum, so parents can come in and take lessons on a variety of topics. They start in the first, second, and third trimester. We also have childbirth education, we have positive parenting curriculum, we have lessons on finance and budgeting, looking at what a healthy relationship is. I think we have over 300 lessons,” Moehen said.
The Options for Women Cornerstone building recently had an 11,000-square-foot addition and is planning to implement new services in this space. The First Baby Cafe was founded by Lucia Jenkins RN in 2006.
Moehen stated that the reason behind having a Baby Cafe at Options for Women Cornerstone was that when she started working there in 2016, she realized that mothers needed a support group and a sense of community.
Options for Women Cornerstone has volunteers that run the boutique, help with administration, work with clients, fundraise, and more. Client advocates have to be a licensed social worker, a licensed teacher, or a registered nurse.
Anyone who wants to apply to become a volunteer at Options for Women Cornerstone can go to cornerstoneoptions.com/volunteer. Options for Women Cornerstone accepts donations as well.
“It’s really humbling to see how supportive this community is. That’s one thing that surprised me about working at Cornerstone is how generous Wright County is. We have been fully supported by this community and it’s really humbling. It’s made a huge impact on our clientss lives,” Moehen said.
