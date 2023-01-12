On Aug. 20, 2021, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office joined the $26 billion multi-state settlement agreements with pharmaceutical distributors Mckesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
Minnesota is being given $300 million to distribute to many different cities and counties. Wright County is going to receive $4 million from the settlement to be used for opioid-related initiatives.
This $4 million is going to be distributed over the next 18 years. The Opioid Settlement Advisory Council was created to advise the Wright County Board of Commissioners on how to spend this money effectively.
According to the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy Report, 149,598 controlled substance prescriptions were dispensed in 2021 in Wright County. Wright county’s population in 2021 was 144,845.
Public health nurses Eleanor Vanasse and Rebecca Graham help coordinate the Opioid Settlement Advisory Council. They have been working on opioid use prevention for five years.
Before coordinating the council, they worked on an opioid action team made up of healthcare representatives.
“One of the reasons we became involved in opioid work is because we saw the number of controlled substance prescriptions in our county. Since 2018, we’ve been in the top 10 highest prescribing counties for controlled substances,” Graham said.
The Opioid Settlement Advisory Council put out a survey for community members of Wright County and people who work in the county to take. The Funding Prioritization Survey closes on Feb. 3.
The survey asks what percentage of the funds should go to four separate categories: prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery, and criminal justice. Prevention entails using strategies to prevent substance use for individuals, families, communities, and general society.
Harm reduction aims at minimizing the harmful effects of opioid use instead of ignoring or punishing opioid users. Treatment and recovery help people stop using substances and remain sober.
Criminal justice focuses on prevention among youth, monitoring drug trafficking, and treatment in jail/prison and upon release.
“We’ve seen a lot of separate sectors and agencies with an interest in what they can do to reduce the opioid epidemic. We wanted to bring all of those sectors together to co-create solutions amongst all of them,” Vanasse said.
The council is limited to 25 people. It is composed of individuals with occupations in state and local government, the education system, legal professionals, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, local police departments in Wright County, licensed chemical dependency counselors, social workers, public health, human services, and more.
