On Aug. 20, 2021, the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office joined the $26 billion multi-state settlement agreements with pharmaceutical distributors Mckesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

Minnesota is being given $300 million to distribute to many different cities and counties. Wright County is going to receive $4 million from the settlement to be used for opioid-related initiatives.

