Henry Fahnbulleh didn’t want to play for overtime. Down 68-66 with 12 seconds left to Trinity Christian College, the University of Northwestern St. Paul Eagles had one final possession to try and either tie or win the game, and Fahnbulleh made up his mind. Up until that point, Fahnbulleh, a 2020 graduate from Maple Grove, had scored 15 points and corralled a season-high 14 rebounds.
As a freshman, Fahnbulleh has proven to be a vital member of the Eagles team all season. “He plays with a lot of confidence,” head coach Tim Grosz said. “He has had a great freshman year for us.”
Typically Northwestern doesn’t practice late-game scenarios under 10 seconds. They simply follow their game plan and try to get the first good shot. Against Trinity Christian, guard Kyle Kaeming got a good look at a three-pointer with five seconds left, but hit the back rim and bounced high in the air.
Like he did all game, Fahnbulleh gravitated to the ball, grabbing the weak side offensive rebound. Grosz remembers thinking Fahnbulleh would try to score under the basket. But then Fahnbulleh started dribbling away from the hoop.
“We were thinking, ‘take the two!’” Grosz said. Fahnbulleh had other ideas. “I kind of wanted to win the game instead of going to OT,” he said.
Instead of staying under the basket, Fahnbulleh dribbled to the three-point line, shot-faked a defender, and launched the basketball version of a Hail Mary. The prayer hung in the air, and then hit nothing but nylon. Swish.
“I honestly didn’t realize what happened until the second after and I was mobbed by teammates,” Fahnbulleh said. “It felt good and looked good. I knew it was going in.”
As soon as the ball cleared the net, Grosz, full of emotion, jumped into the arms of his associate head coach, pumping his fists uncontrollably. That moment was caught on a video and found its way to some of Grosz’s friends, who won’t let the coach live it down without a laugh.
After the madness of the buzzer-beater settled down, Grosz talked with athletic director Dr. Matt Hill about submitting the play to ESPN for recognition in the SportsCenter Top 10. Without expecting any coverage on the flagship sports show, they sent it.
“We thought we had a shot,” Grosz said. When he got home, Grosz opened Twitter and found a direct message from an ESPN producer asking for more information about the shot. After chatting with the producer, Grosz had a good feeling they would be on TV, so they all set their DVRs and tuned in to the March 13 evening SportsCenter episode.
The top 10 plays included Charlotte Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball hitting a spinning three-point shot, Illinois junior guard Ayo Dosunmu throwing down a dunk, and Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little also dunking on several Timberwolves defenders.
And then at number one: Henry Fahnbulleh. “I didn’t think I would be on national television,” Fahnbulleh said. “I had no clue I would be the number one play.”
“That was pretty amazing,” Grosz said. “Not often does a division three play make SportsCenter’s top play. I’m really happy for Henry.”
Family, friends, high-school teammates, and countless others bombarded Fahnbulleh’s phone for the next couple of days, congratulating him on such an amazing moment. The buzzer-beater not only made waves around social media, but it also sent the Eagles to the Men’s National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division 1 basketball tournament in Winona Lake, Indiana.
And to cap off an already magical season with the buzzer-beater, Northwestern ended up winning the national tournament for the second time since 2010. “We couldn’t waste the chance to play in the national tournament,” Fahnbulleh said. “To us, it was a God-given opportunity.”
In a year that for many has been one to forget, Fahnbulleh and the Eagles have a moment they will remember forever. “This will be a sports moment I won’t forget the rest of my life.”
