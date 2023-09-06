The Minneapolis based theater-production company, Off-Leash Area, is returning to four Twin Cities area suburbs for the relaunch of its popular Neighborhood Garage Tour. Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center are two of the four suburbs with Off-Leash also traveling to Saint Paul and Bloomington.

The Neighborhood Garage Tour, which aims to bring professional theater and dance shows to neighborhoods in the metro area, establishes a stage and bleachers in a residential two-car garage. According to Jennifer Ilse, co-artistic director and founder of Off-Leash Area, the tour had been out of commission since 2016 due to the company purchasing its own space. Due to complications with the COVID-19 pandemic across the theater industry, Off-Leash sold their space and decided to return to the garage tours. Despite being three years removed from 2020, Ilse said the arts have endured a slow recovery. The garage tour is one sign of that recovery.

  

