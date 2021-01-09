Organizations NourishingHOPE and Second Harvest Heartland are holding another fresh produce and dairy food pick-up event on Tuesday, Jan. 12. Boxes of fresh produce and dairy products will be available for drive through pick-up on a first come, first served basis starting at 3 p.m. at various locations across the area. All are welcome.

Locations for pick up:

  • Corcoran: St. Thomas Catholic Church parking lot
  • St. Michael: Colonial Mall
  • Rockford: Our Father’s Lutheran Church parking lot
  • Buffalo: Buffalo Covenant Church parking lot
  • Montrose: Montrose United Methodist Church parking lot
  • Delano: Light of Christ Lutheran Church parking lot

