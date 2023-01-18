North Hennepin Community College, Mankato announce RN partnership

(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Rolando García, president of North Hennepin Community College, and David Hood, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Minnesota State University, Makato are pictured at a Jan. 11 ceremonial document signing. The colleges announced a partnership allowing students to transfer credits from NHCC to a fully online nursing program at Mankato.

North Hennepin Community College and Minnesota State University, Makato announced on Jan. 11 a partnership allowing students to transfer credits from NHCC to a fully online nursing program at Mankato.

The partnership, called the Maverick Advance Plan, will allow students to transfer 100% of their credits from NHCC’s Associate of Science in Nursing program to the online Registered Nurse Baccalaureate Completion program at Mankato.

